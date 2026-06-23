Marechale Capital Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

23 June 2026

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Marechale Capital plc, an established London based corporate finance advisory business, announces that on 23 June 2026 it was informed that on 23 June 2026, Mr. Chris Kenning, Non-executive Director of the Company had transferred a part of his shareholding, representing 9,146,670 ordinary shares in the Company, to 1Edge Insurance PCC Limited ("1Edge"), a private company indirectly controlled by Mr. Kenning (the "Transfer").

Further, to settle a personal tax liability with respect to the Transfer, on 22 June 2026 Mr. Kenning sold 3,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Mr. Kenning remains fully committed to the Company's strategic growth and continues in his role as a Non-executive Director.

Details of the Transfer and the sale of ordinary shares are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director/PCA Interest prior to Transfer and sale Number of ordinary shares transferred Number of ordinary shares sold Resultant direct interest in ordinary shares in the Company Resultant direct percentage of voting rights in the Company Chris Kenning 12,146,670 9, 146,670 3,000,000 - - 1Edge* - - - 9, 146,670 3.56% *1Edge Insurance PCC Limited is 100 per cent. owned by Stubben Edge Group Limited, whose largest shareholder and regulated controller is Mr. Kenning

Following the above Transfer and sale, the aggregate interest of Mr. Kenning, including the ordinary shares held by 1Edge, is 9,146,670 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 3.56 per cent. of the Company's enlarged issued share capital, as noted in the announcement 22 June 2026.

Mr. Kenning also has an interest in 250,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries

Marechale Capital Patrick Booth-Clibborn / Mark Warde-Norbury Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Vigo Consulting (Financial Public Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Joe Quinlan marechale@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.