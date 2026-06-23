Ondas Inc.: Ondas' Sentrycs Announces Collaboration to Integrate Sentrycs Cyber-over-RF Technology into Lockheed Martin's Sanctum C-UAS Platform

The collaboration integrates Sentrycs' precise cyber-based detect-to-defeat capabilities to Lockheed Martin's Sanctum advanced modular defense architecture to enhance protection against evolving aerial threats

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, today announced a collaboration between its subsidiary, Sentrycs, a leader in counter-drone (C-UAS) technology based on Cyber-over-RF, and Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading global defense and aerospace company.

Under the collaboration, Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology will be integrated into Sanctum, Lockheed Martin's next-generation Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution to protect military forces, homeland security, and critical assets against evolving unmanned aerial threats.

Sanctum tackles complex drone threats, including coordinated swarms and rapidly evolving UAS tactics. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, cloud-enabled data fusion, and a modular defense architecture to detect, track, analyze, and neutralize aerial threats in real time. Built for interoperability and mission flexibility, Sanctum integrates multiple sensors, effectors, and command-and-control systems into a unified operational framework, enabling scalable protection across a wide range of defense environments.

Under the collaboration, Sentrycs' solution will add a precise cyber-based detection and mitigation layer to Sanctum's multi-domain architecture.

Operating directly at the communication protocol layer, Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology enables operators to detect, identify, track, and take control of unauthorized drones without jamming, spoofing, kinetic engagement, or collateral interference with surrounding communications and infrastructure. This highly targeted mitigation capability, which enables operators to take control of unauthorized drones and guide them to a safe landing without causing collateral damage or interfering with surrounding systems, strengthens the layered response options available to operators while supporting safe, controlled, and mission-adaptable counter-drone operations.

"Sanctum is a modular, open Counter-UAS architecture capable of rapidly integrating advanced sensing and mitigation technologies," said Matt Bahnemann, Senior Manager Program Management at Lockheed Martin. "Integrating Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF capability expands the layered sensing and response options available to operators and further strengthens Sanctum's ability to address evolving unmanned aerial threats."

"Modern defense against unmanned aerial threats requires integrated, layered solutions that combine advanced detection, rapid decision-making, and precise mitigation capabilities," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. "We are proud to collaborate with Lockheed Martin, a global leader in defense technology, to integrate Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF capability into Sanctum. Combining Lockheed Martin's advanced modular defense architecture with Sentrycs' precise, non-disruptive detection and mitigation technology creates a stronger and more comprehensive operational capability for addressing evolving aerial threats."

The collaboration marks another step toward more integrated and interoperable Counter-UAS architectures, as defense organizations increasingly prioritize flexible, layered solutions capable of addressing rapidly evolving unmanned aerial threats.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

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