Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Appoints Former U.S. State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Annette L. Redmond to its Strategic Advisory Board

Decorated intelligence and cybersecurity executive with four decades of U.S. government leadership joins Sekur to advise on secure communications strategy for government, diplomatic, and enterprise markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette L. Redmond to its Strategic Advisory Board. Ms. Redmond brings an extraordinary 40-year career across the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State, where she built and reformed numerous organizations and led intelligence operations, information technology, data management, and system interoperability at the highest levels of government.

Ms. Redmond most recently served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Intelligence Policy and Coordination in the Department of State's Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) from September 2019 until her retirement in December 2023. In that role she led the development, coordination, and implementation of policy across a broad range of intelligence operations and counterintelligence activities and provided strategic direction to the Department's support to the Intelligence Community and foreign policy oversight of sensitive intelligence operations.

"We are honored to welcome Annette Redmond to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer of Sekur Private Data "Her unparalleled experience leading secure intelligence operations and information systems at the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and across the Intelligence Community is precisely the expertise that governments, diplomatic officials, and enterprises demand from their communications partners. As we expand our corporate and government offerings, Annette's insight will be invaluable in guiding our strategy."

"Throughout my career across the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State's Bureau of Intelligence and Research, safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining secure, sovereign control over communications was a constant national security imperative," said Annette L. Redmond. "Governments, diplomatic missions, and the intelligence and foreign policy professionals who serve them require communications they can trust under a single jurisdiction, with rigorous protection of classified and sensitive information. I look forward to bringing that perspective to Sekur and helping advance secure, private communications for the public-sector and diplomatic clients who depend on them most." About Annette L. Redmond

Annette L. Redmond completed a distinguished 40-year U.S. government career spanning the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State. She served more than 21 years as an Army Military Intelligence officer, leading intelligence operations as a Joint Task Force J2, commander, and operational intelligence expert at both tactical and strategic echelons, including a J2 deployment to Israel, support to multiple Combatant Commands, and strategy and innovation roles in the Pentagon at the Army and Joint Staff levels.

She then spent more than 12 years as a Senior Executive in the Department of Defense, culminating as the Army's Intelligence Chief Information Officer, overseeing global intelligence IT capabilities for more than 57,000 military, civilian, and contractor professionals.

At the Department of State, Ms. Redmond served as the Department's first Intelligence Chief Information Officer before being selected as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence Policy and Coordination in 2019. Since retiring in December 2023, she has served on numerous boards and founded Primus Global Solutions, addressing intelligence operations, cyber, IT, data management, and system interoperability challenges. About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA. CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA

Email: investors@sekur.com

https://sekur.com/

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

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This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-appoints-former-u.s.-state-department-deputy-a-1180827