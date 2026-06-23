Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - MVST today announced the launch of the ZERO Collection, an aluminum-magnesium carry-on. The rivet started out as a structural part of aluminum luggage, fastening the shell to the frame. Over time it also became a design convention: rows of rivets along the edges, doing structural work and also becoming the look an aluminum case is expected to have. MVST's design team made a bold call on this point. They set out to give the material a different design language, removing the visible rivets and making the case read as cleaner and more unified.

Adding a detail to a design is usually the easy part. One more component, one more piece of visible hardware, and the case looks more substantial, more "built." Taking something away is harder. Removing a part that was always there, while keeping everything it used to do, means rethinking both the structure and the process behind it. ZERO took the harder path: clearing the rivet from the outside of the case without changing what the case is supposed to do. That's also where the name came from. Partway through development, the team kept describing the case by what wasn't there anymore rather than what was, and ZERO came out of that almost on its own.





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The launch arrives in a category where the visual identity of aluminum luggage has remained remarkably consistent. The most recognizable products in the space have often been defined by grooves, rivets, framed edges, and hardware that make construction visible from a distance. ZERO is not an attempt to erase that history. Instead, it proposes another direction for the material. If traditional aluminum luggage often makes strength visible through repetition and exposed detail, ZERO expresses it through continuity, proportion, and restraint.

ZERO launches in Silver, Gunmetal, and Black, three understated finishes developed for a more contemporary reading of aluminum. The shell is formed from a high-strength aluminum-magnesium alloy, with Webster hardness readings around HW 15 based on supplier-side testing. The result is a structured shell designed to balance rigidity, resilience, and practical travel durability.

The finish is matte, achieved through a glass-bead sandblasting pass before anodizing. Sandblasting leaves a fine, even texture on the surface before the color is sealed in, giving the matte finish its depth and a more composed appearance under light. Anodizing helps support surface durability and corrosion resistance while preserving the character of the aluminum itself.

Inside, ZERO uses a wide telescoping handle system set toward the edges of the case, which keeps both sides of the interior better supported and the packing space more even and continuous.Movement comes from MVST's RIVA Tri-Bearing Wheels, tuned for the surfaces travel actually happens on: terminal tile, hotel floors, jet bridges, and other transitions between ground and destination. TSA-approved locks are set cleanly into the shell, in keeping with the rest of the case.





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For MVST, ZERO marks a new direction inside its aluminum line. Most aluminum suitcases share a familiar look, built around visible rivets and exposed hardware along the shell. ZERO works with the same material, but takes the rivets off the outside. Reduction isn't the absence of design. Deciding what to leave out is the design. It's a direction MVST plans to keep building on.

The ZERO Collection Aluminum Carry-On is available now in Silver, Gunmetal, and Black. It measures 22.8" x 14.9" x 8.8", weighs 10.7 lbs, and offers a 33.5L capacity. It is priced at $475 and available through the ZERO Collection product page. As with any carry-on, travelers should confirm individual airline size requirements before flying.

About MVST MVST is a premium travel goods brand built around the idea of Move in Style. The brand develops luggage and travel accessories with a focus on material, structure, and modern utility. For MVST, travel is a way of carrying yourself, and the things you take with you should hold the same standard. That belief continues to guide the brand's approach to design and manufacturing, from new material directions to quieter, more considered product details.

Read more on the MVST story.





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Source: JBX Digital Lab Ltd.