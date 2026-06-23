HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held from 15 to 21 July (Wednesday to Tuesday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), running concurrently with the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the World of Snacks. As one of the signature summer cultural and leisure events in Hong Kong, the three fairs are estimated to bring together more than 770 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries and regions, offering citizens and tourists a one-stop destination for culture, sports and leisure experiences.This year's Book Fair adopts 'Cultural Legacy | Joyful Journeys' as its annual theme, and alongside a series of cultural events, presents 'Cultural July - Joyful Summer Reading'. More than 600 cultural events will take place both at the fairground and across the city, inviting the public to explore the world through reading and travel while experiencing cultural heritage, distinctive local traditions and the vibrant creativity of destinations around the globe.Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: 'The Hong Kong Book Fair Cultural Events Advisory Panel selected 'Cultural Legacy | Joyful Journeys' as this year's theme. We hope to inspire readers to explore the heritage and innovation of traditional culture in modern society through reading. Furthermore, we invite everyone to immerse themselves in cultural and eco- tourism, and experience the beauty of culture and nature, broaden their horizons and stimulate their minds along the journey.'Ms Koo added that as the HKTDC celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma will join Hong Kong artist Jane Lee (pen name: Messy Desk) and more than 100 students on the second day of the Book Fair to create a collaborative artwork depicting Hong Kong's transformation, documenting the city's collective memories and promoting cultural inheritance. Readers may learn more about the development milestones of HKTDC from the book written by Jack So, the first Chinese Executive Director and former Chairman of the HKTDC."World of Art & Culture" Broadens Global HorizonsSupported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Book Fair continues to feature several exciting highlights, including the "World of Art & Culture" zone, as well as the industry-focused "International Publishing Forum" and "IP Roundtable".Following the fair's theme, the "World of Art & Culture" zone will feature the "World in Words, A Voyage of the Heart" exhibition. Across four zones, it uses the dual angles of "Local Eye" and "Global Eye" to connect Hong Kong stories with world literature, showing the beauty of different cultures. There are six interactive set-ups that will recommend books and in-depth itineraries for participants based on their preferences. Also, working with different consulates in Hong Kong, the exhibition shows over 200 books and items from around the world to make "travel literature" easy and fun to understand.Eight Seminar Series brings together renowned writers from around the worldThe Book Fair features a series of eight seminars, inviting authors from around the world to share and exchange ideas with readers. The sessions are: Theme of the Year, Renowned Writers, English and International Books, World of Knowledge, Children and Young Adults Books, Hong Kong Culture and History, Lifestyle, and Personal Development and Spiritual Growth.The Renowned Writers Seminar Series, co-organised by the HKTDC along with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan, will feature a lineup of influential Chinese-language writers who will share and interact with readers onsite. The heavyweight speakers include Liu Zhenyun, whose work was selected among Yazhou Zhoukan's top 10 Chinese novels of 2025; Su Tong, one of the leading figures of Chinese avant-garde fiction; Bi Feiyu, recipient of the ZhuangZhongWen Literature Prize and Lu Xun Literary Prize; Chinese architect and novelist Liu Jiakun; and Louis Yu, Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Cultural and Religious Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.The English and International Books Seminar Series welcomes a number of overseas authors. Featured speakers include British poet and novelist Luke Kennard, winner of multiple major literary awards in the United Kingdom. Beyond literary creation, the event will also cover topics on economy and current affairs. Joe Ngai, JP, Greater China Chairman of McKinsey & Company, will discuss the global economic landscape, analyse the unique positionings of the Chinese market, and provide guidance to companies on formulating future strategies in China.This year, in collaboration with the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation, the Book Fair introduces the ASEAN Literary Festival under the English and International Books Seminar Series for the first time, to foster cultural exchange between Hong Kong and ASEAN countries. Participating authors include Eka Kurniawan, recognised as one of Indonesia's most internationally influential contemporary novelists, and Indonesian-born Singaporean author Clarissa Goenawan, whose works have been translated into twelve languages.Other speakers participating in various seminar series include Ronnie Chan, Honorary Chair of Hang Lung Properties; and Jasper Tsang, former President of the Legislative Council. The Story Sharing by Celebrities session will feature Dr Sylvia Chan, Principal of Ying Wa Primary School; Freddie Tse, captain of the Hong Kong Men's Handball Team; and actress Bowie Cheung.A Hong Kong orbital payload expert recently took part in a national space mission for the first time, marking a historic and deeply significant milestone. This year's Book Fair will feature several prominent aerospace experts as speakers. They include Professor Wu Bo from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Professor Gao Yang and Professor Su Hui from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, as well as Dr So Chu Wing, Curator of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Together, they will share insights into the journey and remarkable achievements of the nation's space missions.As for industry events, the "International Publishing Forum" and "IP Roundtable" will analyse the latest development in publishing and market trends, helping industry professionals uncover and tap into new business opportunities.Diverse thematic zones showcase cultural creativityFollowing its popularity last year, the Cultural and Creative Space returns, featuring the Fujian Pavilion, the Hangzhou Pavilion and Hong Kong exhibitor Tsi Ku Chai, showcasing intangible cultural heritage crafts, creative products and intellectual property merchandise. This year's Chinese Mainland Publishers will bring together 49 publishing organisations, representing approximately 20,000 publications. Spotlighting Yunnan as the year's featured province, they will present the region's diverse cultures, unique ecosystem and vibrant tourism resources, inviting Hong Kong readers to discover Yunnan through the world of books. The Hong Kong Jockey Club will set up a themed exhibition area that combines learning with fun experiences to inspire the public to adopt a healthy and positive lifestyle.Community-wide efforts to promote readingEvery year, the Book Fair partners with a wide range of organisations to promote a culture of reading. This year, Sino Group will launch the 'Joyful Reading Lucky Rewards' campaign at the Book Fair for the first time, encouraging visitors to find books they enjoy and discover the pleasure of reading. Visitors who spend a designated amount will be eligible to take part in the campaign and receive gifts. Sino Group will also sponsor some underprivileged families from Community Living Rooms to visit the fair and select books, so that more families in need can share in the joy of reading.The Hong Kong Chinese Importers' & Exporters' Association and the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers will organise 'Fun Reading Day' to enable grassroots students to visit the Book Fair and receive book purchase sponsorships. Sun Hung Kai Properties' 'Read to Dream' initiative will invite students from grassroots families to visit the fair and participate in cultural activities.Sports and Leisure Expo offers new experiences in sports, learning and leisureRunning concurrently with the Book Fair, the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo features a wide range of sports experiences, fitness products and edutainment activities, encouraging the public to embrace healthy lifestyles while enjoying the fun of sports and leisure.The expo will showcase the latest sports trends through various experiential activities and products. The Hong Kong Playground Association presents the 'Fit & Fearless Challenge', which combines elements of obstacle course racing and physical fitness challenges. Visitors can test themselves on obstacles of varying difficulty levels and experience a sport that requires strength, agility, flexibility and coordination. Cyber Smart Limited will showcase lightweight, comfortable pickleball apparel, highlighting innovation in emerging sports products.This year's expo places emphasis on leisure and edutainment experiences. My Mini Zoo, Hong Kong's first indoor interactive animal experience space, will exhibit at the expo for the first time. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of animals up close while learning about nature and ecology through hands-on engagement, creating an enjoyable and educational family experience.World of Snacks brings flavours from around the globeThis year's World of Snacks will feature more than 1,300 snacks from nearly 30 countries and regions, ranging from classic favourites to innovative new products, and offer visitors a global culinary journey.The fair will showcase both local delicacies and innovative healthy snacks. Local brand Amore Hand Baked presents its popular handmade peanut cookies. Do Did Dust, developed by a group of young Hong Kong entrepreneurs, transforms soybean by-products into crispy snacks, combining taste, health and sustainability. Night Fever Limited will introduce freeze-dried candy products that use freeze-drying technology to create a unique texture, while Goods2buy will offer high-protein crisps, catering to fitness enthusiasts.A single ticket will provide access to three events - the Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks. This year, the adult ticket price remains at HK$30, while special discounts such as Morning Admission Tickets, Special re-entry, and Tourist Tickets will continue to be available.To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the HKTDC, a special promotion titled '60 Book Fair Super Passes' Giveaway will be launched. Participants who take part in the HKTDC 60th Anniversary Facebook game will have a chance to win one of 60 Book Fair Super Passes. For details, please stay tuned to HKTDC's official social media channels for the latest updates.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4eLW2XoSpeaking at today's press conference to introduce Hong Kong Book Fair 2026, Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: 'The Hong Kong Book Fair, as a Hong Kong spotlight event and one of the citywide summer events, together with the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, will present a wide array of engaging experiences for locals and tourists alike.'Joining the press conference to kick off the 2026 Book Fair were (from left): Anita Wan, Convenor of the Book Fair Committee, Hong Kong Publishing Federation Limited; Yau Lop-poon, Editor-in-Chief of Yazhou Zhoukan; Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC; Elvin Lee, Chairman of the Hong Kong Publishing Federation; and Louis Yu, Speaker of the Renowned Writers Seminar Series.The year's 'World of Art & Culture' echoes the theme of the year with an exhibition titled 'World in Words, A Voyage of the Heart' that takes readers on a journey that begins in Hong Kong and extends across cultures, places and imagination, showcasing how reading can open doors to new worlds and perspectives.To promote sports culture, the Hong Kong Playground Association will set up the 'Fit & Fearless Challenge' at the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, offering visitors the opportunity to experience obstacle course racing.Among the exhibitors at the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, Yau Hing (Hong Kong) Company Limited will showcase the locally developed ZypRoller, a resistance training wheel that combines strength training with dynamic movement, bringing a new experience to home workouts.This year's World of Snacks will feature more than 1,300 specialty snacks from nearly 30 countries and regions, showcasing both classic favourites and innovative new products to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.Media enquiriesHong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of SnacksYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Noah Qiu Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: noah.yl.qiu@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4134 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, World of SnacksHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852)2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.