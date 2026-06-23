The Elmet Group Co. Set to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

PORTLAND, Maine, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elmet Group Co . (Nasdaq: ELMT) ("Elmet" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes at the conclusion of the 2026 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2026, according to a preliminary list of additions posted last month.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30 of each year, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"Being added to the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes is a meaningful recognition of the progress we've made in establishing Elmet as a leader in critical materials and defense technology," said Company CEO Peter V. Anania. "This milestone strengthens our profile with institutional investors following our IPO in April and reinforces our commitment to driving sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data aggregated by the London Stock Exchange Group, as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through two divisions, Critical Materials Components (CMC) and Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its allies' needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future performance, expected outcomes, and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect results include the Company's ability to benefit from inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, the Russell Microcap Index, or any other indices to the extent expected, to a lesser degree, or at all, as well as those factors discussed in The Elmet Group Co.'s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 294725), as amended, and subsequent filings The Elmet Group Co. makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Elmet Group Co. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact

Chris Chandler

contact@theelmetgroup.com