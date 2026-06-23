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WKN: A40B6Z | ISIN: CA7409107819 | Ticker-Symbol: FP6
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:08
7,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
59 Leser
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Premium Income Corporation Announces Class A Share Split

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A) Premium Income Corporation (the "Fund") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its class A shares (the "Share Split) due to the Fund's strong performance. The holders of class A shares of record on the close of business on June 29, 2026 will receive 20 additional class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

As a result of the Share Split, the total dollar amount of distributions to be paid to the holders of Class A shares is expected to increase by approximately 20%.

The Class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on June 29, 2026. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of Class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event. The impact of the Share Split will be reflected in the net asset value per Class A share as of July 9, 2026.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.