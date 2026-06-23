HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), a series of exciting activities have been rolled out recently, including mobile exhibition 'Design Gallery on the Move' and the 'Next 60 Forum' featuring the Chairman and former Chairmen, as well as '60th Anniversary cocktail reception' attended by over 1,000 guests. Other activities include the '60th Anniversary-themed Tram' and the 'Design Gallery: 60 Celebratory Deals' anniversary offer.Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, together with members of the HKTDC's senior management, attended a photo session with the themed tram today.The 60th anniversary-themed tram, a limited-edition tram featuring the HKTDC's anniversary theme 'Connect the World, Shape the Future', is now running across Hong Kong Island. The tram brings the celebratory spirit into the community, symbolising the HKTDC's continued role in linking Hong Kong with the global market while partnering with stakeholders to shape the future.Among the celebratory initiatives, the 'Design Gallery: 60 Celebratory Deals' campaign is being held and will launch its third round of promotion in July, featuring more than 20 selected items at 40% off. The offer will cover a wide range of categories, including gifts, homeware and fashion accessories.Featured items include a CARDHODA RFID coin and card holder, a DITTO DITTO Hong Kong Skyline pattern washi tape set, a FAUX X MARIKO JESSE Hong Kong Toile Bone China Mug, PAIR PAIR FULL 'Weaving the Future' socks and a TACS stainless steel watch, allowing the public to purchase creative products at attractive prices, while experiencing the design excellence of Hong Kong.Other anniversary activities will also be rolled out progressively, including '60 Book Fair Super Passes' during the Hong Kong Book Fair and 'Food Expo VIP Tickets Giveaway'. These initiatives will also celebrate HKTDC's important milestone with the wider community. Details will be announced on HKTDC's social media platforms.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4vZkjQrProfessor Frederick Ma (middle), HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong (fifth from left), HKTDC Executive Director, together with members of the HKTDC senior management, attended a photo session with the 60th anniversary-themed tram today.Professor Frederick Ma (lower deck middle), HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong (lower deck left), HKTDC Executive Director, together with members of the HKTDC senior management, attended a photo session with the 60th anniversary-themed tram today.Professor Frederick Ma (right), HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong (left), HKTDC Executive Director, pose for a photo with the 60th anniversary-themed tram.The 60th anniversary-themed tram, showcasing the HKTDC's 60th anniversary design, is now running across Hong Kong Island.CARDHODA RFID Coin and Card HolderOriginal price: HK$299 eachDiscount price: HK$179.4 eachDITTO DITTO Hong Kong Skyline Pattern Washi Tape SetOriginal price: HK$120Discount price: HK$72FAUX X MARIKO JESSE Hong Kong Toile Bone China MugOriginal price: HK$280Discount price: HK$168TACS stainless steel watchOriginal price: HK$3,360Discount price: HK$2,016PAIR PAIR FULL 'Weaving the Future' socksOriginal price: HK$139Discount price: HK$83.4The 'Design Gallery: 60 Celebratory Deals' campaign will launch its third round of promotion in July, featuring more than 20 selected items at 40% off. Featured items include CARDHODA RFID coin and card holder, DITTO DITTO Hong Kong skyline pattern washi tape set, FAUX X MARIKO JESSE Hong Kong Toile Bone China Mug, PAIR PAIR FULL 'Weaving the Future' socks, and the TACS stainless steel watch.WebsitesThe 60th anniversary-themed tram video: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7475064051211997185/HKTDC's 60th anniversary celebration activities: https://60.hktdc.com/en/activitiesDesign Gallery online shop: https://dghk-eshop.hktdc.com/HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentAgnes Wat Tel: (852) 2584 4554 Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.