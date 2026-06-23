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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Information Office of Dalian Municipal Government: Global Spotlight on Dalian, the City Hosts Summer Davos for the Ninth Time

DALIAN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalian in June radiates vibrant energy. From June 23 to 25, the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions organized by the World Economic Forum will be held here, marking the ninth collaboration between Summer Davos and Dalian. The event welcomes over 1,700 guests from more than 90 countries and regions, setting a record high for registration. Centered around the theme of 'Innovation at Scale,' attendees will explore how to unlock new growth models and unleash positive economic momentum through innovation and cutting-edge technologies amid rapid global transformations.

Dalian stands as the perfect embodiment of 'innovation' and 'openness.' As a gateway for China's opening-up, the city is undergoing a profound transformation from a traditional industrial base into a regional sci-tech innovation center with national influence. At Yinggeshi Science City, national-level researchers are making breakthroughs in frontier fields such as catalysis and high-end bearings; in the High-Tech Zone, numerous 'specialized, refined, unique, and innovative' (SRDI) enterprises are converting laboratory data into tangible products. From the 'hydrogen-powered heart' that addresses drone endurance challenges to advanced industrial software, Dalian is leveraging its robust scientific and educational resources to transform technological innovation-its primary driving force-into core competitiveness for industrial development.

A closer look at Dalian reveals a heavy industrial powerhouse shouldering its responsibilities in the global energy transition. As a national petrochemical base, Dalian is drawing on its unique research advantages and geographical position to drive the traditional energy and chemical sectors toward a 'high-end, intelligent, and green' transformation. Backed by leading research institutions like the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), the city is continuously making breakthroughs in frontier fields such as energy catalytic conversion and fine chemicals, reshaping its industrial structure and offering a resilient and sustainable 'Dalian Solution' for global energy transition.

To host guests from across the globe, Dalian has made comprehensive preparations in service support, not only in terms of its infrastructure but also its meticulous attention to details. As a national low-carbon pilot city, new energy vehicles (NEVs) account for the majority of the conference's service vehicles, demonstrating the city's deep-rooted commitment to green travel. Backed by technologies like 5G-A, the network capabilities at the venues have been significantly upgraded. Beyond the conference halls, attendees can relax at urban events such as the Cherry Festival and Beach Festival, enjoy fishing against azure skies, or simply take a 'city walk' to savor the scenery of Dalian.

The 'Dalian Moment' at Davos returns, not only sparking a brainstorming session about the future, but also marking a profound convergence of global wisdom and the city's unique charm. In this era of uncertainty, Dalian is striving to offer the world a definitive answer: through openness and cooperation, innovation can truly become an inexhaustible driving force for human progress.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K896E6qEMRU
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998904/AMNC_Dalian_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-spotlight-on-dalian-the-city-hosts-summer-davos-for-the-ninth-time-302807778.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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