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WKN: A3EGP6 | ISIN: US83067L2088 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.06.26 | 15:40
8,470 US-Dollar
+0,59 % +0,050
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: FIRY Announces Rebranding From Skillz Inc.

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 23rd

  • Traders monitor new developments across the AI trade and the conflict in the Middle East.
  • Disney (NYSE: DIS) releases the result of its latest 'Generation Stream' study at Cannes Lions:
    • 84% of streamers say they feel streaming is the original social network.
    • 87% say it's important for streaming events to happen live or at a culturally significant moment.
    • 67% say ads are seamlessly integrated into streaming experiences.
  • NYSE Live will exclusively broadcast Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler's remarks as the firms celebrates 10 years on the NYSE.
  • FIRY CEO Andrew Paradise will join NYSE Live to reveal the strategy behind his company's recent rebranding.

Opening Bell
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) celebrates 10 years on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) celebrates its merger with Coterra Energy

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-firy-announces-rebranding-from-skillz-inc-302807775.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.