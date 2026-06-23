New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: FIRY Announces Rebranding From Skillz Inc.

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 23rd
- Traders monitor new developments across the AI trade and the conflict in the Middle East.
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) releases the result of its latest 'Generation Stream' study at Cannes Lions:
- 84% of streamers say they feel streaming is the original social network.
- 87% say it's important for streaming events to happen live or at a culturally significant moment.
- 67% say ads are seamlessly integrated into streaming experiences.
- NYSE Live will exclusively broadcast Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler's remarks as the firms celebrates 10 years on the NYSE.
- FIRY CEO Andrew Paradise will join NYSE Live to reveal the strategy behind his company's recent rebranding.
Opening Bell
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) celebrates 10 years on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) celebrates its merger with Coterra Energy
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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