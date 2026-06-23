Agency Guacamole Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Community and Cultural Impact with Multi-City Anniversary Activations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Agency Guacamole, an award-winning influencer marketing, events and PR firm known for its exceptional service to global beauty and lifestyle brands, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a series of thoughtfully curated activations honoring the company's journey, clients and community.

Marking a decade of growth from a one-person operation to a bicoastal team of 30+ spanning Los Angeles and New York, Agency Guacamole will commemorate this milestone through a lineup of initiatives while continuing to embed DE&I, one of the company's key principles, into all activities.

Over the past decade, Agency Guacamole has created impactful and inspiring work that drives meaningful connections. From ideation and strategy to immersive activations and elevated PR mailers, the agency's combined efforts have resulted in 250+ coast-to-coast events, 250+ integrated beauty and lifestyle campaigns, 10,000+ premium mailers, 35,000+ brand-inspired social media conversations and 350,000+ products shipped. Collectively, these initiatives have generated over one billion human connections, reflecting the agency's commitment to delivering culturally relevant experiences that resonate at scale.

"Reaching ten years is incredibly meaningful, not just as a milestone, but as a reflection of the resilience, evolution and community that have defined our journey," said Bilal Kaiser, Founder and Principal of Agency Guacamole. "I feel so grateful to have built an agency that not only thrives in being adaptable and creative, but a team that nurtures strong relationships and leads with heart as it relates to diversity and inclusion."

Planned activations include the debut of the AG10 Podcast Series, featuring conversations with key industry leaders and covering 10 lessons from 10 years of business, along with a partner appreciation campaign honoring longstanding relationships and the launch of a limited edition candle capturing the essence of the brand at 10.

The celebrations will also feature exclusive birthday themed cocktail events on both coasts, bringing together brand partners, clients, press and influencers, alongside the agency's largest-ever B.L.N.D. (Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity) event in the fall to spotlight connection and leading voices in DE&I. Together, these initiatives reflect the Agency Guacamole ethos-community driven, creatively led and always evolving.

Looking ahead, Agency Guacamole is poised to build on its legacy with the same entrepreneurial spirit that defined its first decade while continuing to champion innovation, elevate diverse voices and create culturally resonant moments to drive impact-especially in fostering deeper relationships between brands and industry professionals, such as hairstylists and dermatologists, along with digitally savvy beauty consumers.

"This year is all about reflecting and learning, and also defining what the next decade of AG looks like," Kaiser continued. "But in the meantime, our year-long initiatives are meant to be a celebration of, and a big hug to, anyone that has been part of our story so far."

ABOUT AGENCY GUACAMOLE:

Agency Guacamole is an award-winning influencer marketing, PR and events firm, dedicated to exceptional service and developing innovative, cross-platform experiences for leading beauty and lifestyle brands. From product launch campaigns, content initiatives, influencer partnerships and experiential activations, Team AG thrives on bringing each client's vision to life in ways that are unique yet fun.



Just as a delicious guacamole recipe brings together various ingredients to produce a wonderful final product, so does Agency Guacamole's approach to experiential, social and PR: connecting the dots, sharing meaningful stories and inspiring all involved to deliver impactful, impressive and - of course - delicious results.



Join us as we change the world one chip at a time.



Find out more at www.agencyguacamole.com or follow us @AgencyGuacamole.



Media Contacts:

Sara Saccoman? sara@agencyguacamole.com

Stephanie Channell? stephanie@agencyguacamole.com

Neeka Boroumandi? neeka@agencyguacamole.com

SOURCE: Agency Guacamole

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/agency-guacamole-celebrates-10-years-of-innovation-community-and-cultural-impa-1178846