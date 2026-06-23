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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
114 Leser
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Enable Technologies Inc.: First Bank of Alabama Selects Enable for Digital Consumer and Business Credit Card Origination

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / First Bank of Alabama, a full-service community bank based in Talladega, Alabama, with $1.3 billion in assets, today announced the successful launch of the Enable platform for consumer and business credit card originations. This milestone represents a major step forward in the bank's digital transformation strategy.

Delivered ahead of schedule, the rapid implementation highlights the speed, maturity, and operational readiness of Enable's unified platform which brings consumer and business lending into a single, streamlined origination experience.

"With Enable, we are thrilled to offer our consumer and business customers a modern, digital credit card onboarding experience. " said Mitch Key, COO, First Bank of Alabama. "The speed of this implementation was remarkable, and the outstanding collaboration between the bank's team and our partners at Enable ensured the launch was ahead of our scheduled timeline. We are excited about our future together and continuing to build and collaborate with them."

"This successful go-live with First Bank of Alabama for consumer and business credit cards is a strong reflection of our platform's capability," said Ashwin Goyal, CEO, Enable. "Our focus is on providing a mature platform that allows our partners to launch complex products quickly. The excellent collaboration with the bank's team resulted in a very fast execution, and we look forward to supporting the bank's ongoing digital growth."

About First Bank of Alabama

First Bank of Alabama, based in Talladega, Alabama, is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc. and a full-service community bank. Formed in 1848, First Bank of Alabama is the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama with offices in Fort Payne, Rainsville, Ider, Talladega, Wedowee, Sylacauga, Oxford, Ranburne, Lincoln, Roanoke, Munford, Heflin, Clanton, Woodland, Ashland, Anniston, Childersburg and Jacksonville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.fbal.bank.

Contact:
Alyson Thompson
athompson@fbal.bank

About Enable Technologies

Enable is an industry leading AI-driven origination platform that unifies account opening and lending for consumers and businesses. Purpose-built for banks and credit unions, Enable combines real time guidance, automation, and open APIs to power seamless omnichannel experiences, reduce friction, and help institutions go live in weeks. To learn more about Enable and its offerings, visit enable-technologies.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kranthi Palreddy Syphax
sales@enable-technologies.com

SOURCE: Enable Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-bank-of-alabama-selects-enable-for-digital-consumer-and-busine-1179118

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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