AGS Health Expands Leadership Team, Deepening Its Commitment to RCM AI Innovation and Strategic Growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / In a reflection of its accelerating investment in AI, automation, data management, and company growth, AGS Health today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team. These appointments underscore the company's commitment to delivering on the promise of revenue cycle AI through practical innovation, clinical expertise, and ROI-driven solutions. As a provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers nationwide, AGS Health is focused on delivering measurable improvements in financial performance while enhancing the patient experience.

"Healthcare providers are navigating a highly complex and rapidly shifting industry landscape, one where reimbursement pressures, rising costs, workforce challenges, regulatory change, and the evolution of AI are converging in ways that demand more from their RCM partner than ever before. Providers don't just need a partner that keeps pace with change. They need one that anticipates it and turns it into a strategic advantage," said AGS Health Managing Director and CEO Patrice Wolfe. "The leaders we're announcing today aim to bring exactly the visionary thinking, customer-first mindset, and creative problem-solving it takes to do that. Together with our broader executive team, they will help AGS Health continue innovating on behalf of our clients and try to ensure every provider we serve has the footing to not just navigate this moment, but to thrive in it."

The appointments span four critical domains: commercial growth, AI and data, marketing, and customer success.

Cheryl Cruver was named President, US Markets & Chief Commercial Officer. Cruver, who was previously AGS Health's Chief Revenue Officer, has unified oversight of all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and transition functions. She will also play a key role in advancing AGS Health's AI-enabled transformation. Throughout her career, spanning more than three decades, Cruver has helped healthcare providers leverage data, technology, and innovation to strengthen financial performance, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes.

Balaji Sundararajan was appointed to the newly created role of Chief Data and AI Officer (CDAIO), reflecting the central role of data and AI in AGS Health's strategy. In this role, Sundararajan will accelerate the development of the company's AI capabilities across its product portfolio and operations, oversee data governance and analytics, and promote data literacy and responsible AI use across the company. He previously served as AGS Health's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Engineering and brings more than 30 years of technology leadership experience, including two decades driving AI and automation innovation.

Susan Worthy joins AGS Health as Chief Marketing Officer, leading the company's global marketing strategy to drive growth and showcase innovation. Worthy brings to AGS Health a reputation for translating complex solutions into clear and compelling market narratives, aligning marketing with business priorities for health IT and tech-enabled services organizations, and building high-performing teams. Previously, she was CMO at Gainwell Technologies and has held marketing leadership roles at Amwell, Optum, and Aetna.

Joel Gleason was named Chief Customer Officer in addition to his existing role as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. He leads the company's customer success organization, working to deepen client relationships, expand its footprint, and help customers achieve their business objectives through AI-driven technology and embedded global services. With more than 30 years of health IT and services experience, Gleason brings a strong customer-first approach to his role, along with a reputation for building scalable teams, driving repeatable processes, and delivering measurable value and outcomes.

"Cheryl, Balaji, Susan, and Joel each bring exceptional depth in their disciplines, and together they strengthen our ability to deliver the AI-driven, outcomes-focused solutions our clients need to compete in today's healthcare environment," said Wolfe. "I'm proud to welcome our new executive team members and am confident this team will define what's possible for AI-driven revenue cycle management."

About AGS Health

AGS Health is a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S. The company's approach combines award-winning services with intelligent automation and customer support to deliver end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience. AGS Health employs a team of approximately 16,000 domain experts supporting customers across diverse care settings and specialties. For more information, visit www.agshealth.com

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SOURCE: AGS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ags-health-expands-leadership-team-deepening-its-commitment-to-rcm-ai-1179685