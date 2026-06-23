Fintech Meetup Unveils "Built on Trust" Theme and Growth Strategy for 2027

Company announces investments in platform innovation, customer experience and international growth strategy ahead of its 2027 event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial technology event, attended by more than 5,000 professionals, including over 1,000 CEOs and founders, and representatives from more than 700 financial institutions, today unveiled " Built on Trust " as the theme for Fintech Meetup 2027, which will take place February 22 - 24, 2027, at The Venetian Las Vegas.

The "Built on Trust" theme comes at a pivotal moment across the fintech, financial services and digital assets landscape. As AI continues to reshape the industry, fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, trust is emerging as one of the industry's most important sources of competitive advantage.

"No matter where you sit in the fintech ecosystem or the nature of your business, success increasingly depends on trust," said Louisa Hunter , President of Fintech Meetup. "Organizations are looking for partners they can rely on, technologies they can confidently adopt and relationships that help them move faster in a complex market. 'Built on Trust' reflects both where the industry is heading and the role Fintech Meetup plays in bringing together the people and companies shaping its future."

Through the industry's largest and most intelligent meetings program, Fintech Meetup helps organizations identify the partners best suited to their unique goals, priorities and ambitions. The event brings together fintechs, financial institutions, retailers, and investors through a double opt-in meetings program designed to deliver meaningful connections at scale and drive real business outcomes.

More than 40,000 in-person meetings were scheduled by the platform for Fintech Meetup 2026, and the business is investing in driving even greater value in 2027.

For Fintech Meetup, trust extends beyond the trends shaping the industry. It is also a guiding principle behind how the company continues to evolve its own event experience. As the event has grown, Fintech Meetup has remained committed to providing exceptional ROI for attendees, sponsors and partners.

As part of its growth strategy for 2027, Fintech Meetup is rolling out significant enhancements to its market-leading meetings program. This includes seamless technology and onsite experience, expanded participation among financial institutions, retailers, and investors, and additions to its startup pitch competition. Sponsors will also be provided with enhanced tools to manage and optimize their business development programs. Together, these initiatives are designed to help participants uncover valuable new opportunities, develop strong relationships, and achieve exceptional business outcomes.

The company also plans to further expand its international footprint, including expansion into Europe, as it builds on the momentum of its U.S. events and strengthens its position as a connector of the global fintech ecosystem.

"The growth of Fintech Meetup across the U.S. and our expansion into Europe underscore the strength, resilience and continued evolution of Fintech Meetup at the heart of the global fintech community," Hunter continued. "As we unveil our 2027 theme, we're looking ahead to the next era of innovation and collaboration that will shape financial services worldwide. We also remain focused on transforming the event experience itself - setting a new standard for how business communities connect, engage and create value. Our goal is simple: to deliver unmatched ROI for attendees and sponsors while accelerating the growth of the fintech ecosystem."

Registration for Fintech Meetup opens later this week. To learn more about the event and to register for updates, please visit https://fintechmeetup.com .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive Meetings Program, using ground-breaking technology to power over tens of thousands of one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon - www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Hyve Group

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programs. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

For media inquiries, please contact:

fintechmeetup@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Fintech Meetup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-meetup-unveils-%22built-on-trust%22-theme-and-growth-strategy-fo-1180198