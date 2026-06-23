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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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CONQUERing Named to Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 for Second Consecutive Year

Brand advances to higher revenue category after earning top spot in 2025

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / CONQUERing, the globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs, has been named to the Cincinnati Business Courier's Fast 55 list for the second consecutive year - this time advancing into the $5.1 million to $10 million revenue category after earning the top spot in the $1 million to $5 million category in 2025.

The annual Fast 55 program honors the fastest-growing private companies in the Greater Cincinnati region based on revenue growth over a three-year period.

"Being recognized by the Cincinnati Business Courier two years in a row reflects something we're really proud of - sustained growth built on genuine connection with our customers," said Tammy Nelson, Founder and CEO of CONQUERing. "When we launched in 2020, our goal was to help people feel empowered. To see that mission resonate with more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries is something our whole team feels deeply."

The past year marked a period of significant momentum for the company. CONQUERing surpassed the $5 million revenue milestone, launched more than 200 new products, expanded its intellectual property portfolio, and became the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

"We've always believed jewelry can be more than something you wear," Nelson added. "Our community has proven that when fashion, self-expression, and wellness come together, the result is something that genuinely changes how people move through the world - and that's what keeps driving us."

The 2026 Fast 55 Awards luncheon was held on June 18 and brought together business leaders from across the tri-state region to celebrate entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustained business growth.

About CONQUERing
CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that merge fashion and function - serving as both stylish accessories and discreet wellness tools. With more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries, the brand has built a deeply loyal global community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. As the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing continues to push boundaries in fashion innovation. Recognized by Inc. Magazine for rapid growth three years in a row, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force shaping the future of fashion and well-being. Learn more at www.myconquering.com.

Media Inquiries:

Hallie Montague
Head of Brand & Partnerships
513-216-5222

SOURCE: CONQUERing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conqueringr-named-to-cincinnati-business-courier-fast-55-for-second-co-1180305

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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