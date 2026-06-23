RightCapital Inc.: RightCapital Launches Iris, the First Planning-Focused AI Agent Designed to Transform the Financial Planning Process

Iris offers AI-driven planning insights across the RightCapital platform, developed to save time and enhance planning outcomes.

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / RightCapital , the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, today launched a groundbreaking new AI planning agent to save advisors time and enhance the quality of client financial plans. Iris is the first AI agent to directly interpret client data, capable of assisting advisors in reviewing RightCapital profile information, surfacing plan anomalies or areas of concern, and running retirement plan simulations directly in the advisor workflow. Iris can help answer almost any planning-related question, and explain planning results in a way that's easy for advisors to understand and communicate to clients. This new intelligent platform from RightCapital enables deeper client planning, while improving operational efficiency for advisors.

"When we speak with financial planners, we often hear the same message: advisors want to deliver high quality financial plans more efficiently," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "With RightCapital's Iris, advisors can remain confident that they are enhancing client outcomes, without significant disruptions to their workflow."

Iris is embedded directly within the advisor experience on RightCapital. Once activated, the AI agent can give contextual input on a client plan. Three sample capabilities of Iris include:

Double Check: Review client profile data to identify missing information or inconsistencies, and how those issues may be impacting the plan.

Cash Flow Reviews: Identify key planning points to address with the client, surfacing anomalies, assumption risks, and planning gaps that may raise potential cash flow concerns in the plan.

Plan Builder: Set a probability of success goal for a plan, leverage an interactive menu to identify which plan components the client is open to adjusting (such as retirement age or living expenses), and Iris will present three strategies to meet that goal.

"I look forward to using Iris," said Douglas Haws, CFA, Vice President & Portfolio Manager at Tom Johnson Investment Management, LLC. "RightCapital's offering is expansive, I often spend a lot of time verifying data and identifying any issues that may be impacting my client plans. Iris takes the guess work out of our data audits and ultimately helps us better leverage RightCapital's full suite of features, enhancing the depth of our plans without slowing down our processes. I'm also very excited that it's available with my RightCapital subscription at no additional cost."

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve,?advisors are prioritizing compliance considerations when implementing new offerings.?Iris?was developed with?these compliance?considerations?front-and-center.?All outputs from the tool come directly from RightCapital's calculation engine, meaning advisors are only accessing insights from within RightCapital's suite of solutions, not any outside source. Iris access for advisors and their teams can also be controlled at the firm-level.

Iris represents a significant milestone as RightCapital's latest AI-powered offering. This launch follows the introduction of Smart Import earlier this year. Smart Import reads data from documents uploaded into RightCapital, identifies information relevant to a client's financial plan, and translates that information into financial plan inputs, reducing time spent manually inputting data by 70% or greater. With RightCapital's recent AI enhancements, advisors can deliver enhanced planning recommendations built using the most up-to-date information from clients, without significant disruptions to their workflow.

Effective immediately, Iris is available to all financial planners and assistants leveraging RightCapital's Premium and Platinum subscriptions, at no additional cost. To learn more, visit www.rightcapital.com/book-demo/ .

About RightCapital?

RightCapital is financial planning software done right. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2024 Financial Planner Productivity Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com .

RightCapital media contact: marketing@rightcapital.com

SOURCE: RightCapital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rightcapital-launches-iristm-the-first-planning-focused-ai-agent-1180326