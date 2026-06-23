FINTECH.TV to Acquire TAP, Inc., Creating a Global Financial Media, Intelligence and Transaction Network for the 24/7 Market Economy

Combination Brings Together FINTECH.TV's Global Media Platform and TAP's Market Intelligence, Advisory, Investment, Payments and Registry Technologies

NEW YORK, NY AND ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / FINTECH.TV today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TAP, Inc. in a stock transaction valued at approximately $50 million.

The acquisition creates a next-generation global financial media, intelligence and transaction network designed to connect investors, advisers, institutions, issuers and entrepreneurs across traditional and emerging digital markets.

By combining FINTECH.TV's global financial media platform, live studio network and market distribution capabilities with TAP's technology infrastructure, the combined company will deliver an integrated ecosystem spanning financial content, market intelligence, advisory services, investment execution, payments infrastructure and multi-asset registry technology.

The transaction represents a significant step in FINTECH.TV's strategy to build a unified platform that enables users to move seamlessly from information and discovery to engagement, investing and ownership across the emerging 24/7 global financial system.

A Global Network Connecting Markets

FINTECH.TV operates live broadcast studios at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and at Canadian University Dubai, connecting global capital markets with the next generation of business, media, and technology talent through real-time coverage of capital markets, business leadership, innovation, financial technology, and digital assets.

The company recently expanded its presence across Abu Dhabi and Dubai while continuing to grow its global content distribution, live streaming and market intelligence capabilities through the FINTECH.TV Terminal.

The acquisition of TAP strengthens that expansion by integrating financial technology infrastructure directly into the FINTECH.TV ecosystem.

Together, the companies will create a platform connecting North America, the Middle East and other global financial centers through a continuous network of content, intelligence, investment tools and transaction technologies.

"The future of financial markets is continuous, global and increasingly digital," said Vince Molinari, Chief Executive Officer of FINTECH.TV.

"By combining FINTECH.TV's media and distribution platform with TAP's technology infrastructure, we are creating a unified ecosystem that enables audiences to move seamlessly from information and education to engagement, investing and ownership. This transaction expands our vision of building a global platform that connects investors, institutions, issuers and entrepreneurs across the next generation of capital markets."

Integrated Media and Financial Technology Platform

FINTECH.TV and TAP already maintain a live commercial and technology relationship through the FINTECH.TV Terminal, powered by TAP technology.

The existing integration supports content distribution, market intelligence, advertising technology, audience engagement, analytics, brokerage connectivity, payments functionality and related infrastructure.

The acquisition formalizes and expands an operating model that is already functioning in production environments.

Following completion of the transaction, the combined platform is expected to include:

FINTECH.TV global financial programming and media distribution

NYSE and ADX studio-based market coverage and capital markets content

FINTECH.TV Terminal market intelligence and analytics platform

TAP Advisors investment advisory services

TAP Invest brokerage connectivity and investment access

TAP Strategies portfolio and thematic investment capabilities

TAP Pay payments and transaction technology

TAP Wallet digital asset account infrastructure

TAP Registry ownership, record-keeping and registry technology

TAP Token Engine tokenization and blockchain infrastructure

TAP intellectual property portfolio, including patented blockchain-based transaction technologies

Together, these capabilities are intended to create a unified financial ecosystem connecting content, intelligence, advisory engagement, investing, payments and ownership technologies across traditional and tokenized markets.

Technology Portfolio

As part of the transaction, FINTECH.TV will acquire TAP's portfolio of financial technology assets, including:

TAP Media Terminal, a 24/7 market intelligence platform featuring real-time data, analytics, AI-powered tools, audience engagement systems, advertising technologies and multi-asset market coverage.

TAP Advisors, a fiduciary investment advisory platform providing portfolio management and wealth management services.

TAP Invest, which provides brokerage connectivity and investment access through regulated third-party providers.

TAP Strategies, enabling investment access across equities, ETFs, mutual funds, digital assets, thematic portfolios and emerging investment categories.

TAP Pay, supporting payments workflows, transaction verification and settlement-related technology.

TAP Registry, providing ownership, record-keeping and registry technology for traditional and tokenized assets.

TAP's intellectual property portfolio, including U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613, "System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain," which provides technology relating to blockchain-based transaction verification, tracking and auditability.

Expanding the FINTECH.TV Terminal

The acquisition further accelerates development of the FINTECH.TV Terminal, the company's next-generation financial intelligence platform integrating global market coverage, real-time data, research, content, analytics and audience engagement tools.

Through the combination with TAP, the FINTECH.TV Terminal is expected to expand into a broader platform supporting advisory services, brokerage connectivity, payments technology and ownership infrastructure while maintaining FINTECH.TV's core focus on trusted financial journalism and market intelligence.

"Our expansion into Abu Dhabi and Dubai represents more than geographic growth; it reflects our commitment to covering the world's financial markets where innovation, capital formation and economic transformation are happening in real time," said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Global Head of Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV.

"Together with TAP, we're building a platform that connects investors, business leaders and policymakers through trusted content, live reporting and integrated market technology across major global financial centers."

Brian Foote, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAP, added:

"FINTECH.TV reaches the audiences our platform was designed to serve. This combination creates an opportunity to scale a connected ecosystem spanning media, intelligence, advisory services, investing, payments, and ownership technology. We believe the convergence of financial media and financial infrastructure is accelerating, and we look forward to helping build that future together."

Strategic Growth

Following the closing, Brian Foote will join the FINTECH.TV executive team and Board of Directors. Members of TAP's product, technology and commercial teams are also expected to join the combined organization.

The companies intend to pursue continued expansion of the FINTECH.TV Terminal, increased brokerage and advisory integrations, enhanced market intelligence capabilities, broader global distribution and the development of technology solutions supporting traditional and tokenized financial markets.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global financial media company delivering real-time coverage of financial markets, capital formation, financial technology, digital assets and global economic trends.

The company operates live studios at the New York Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and provides programming, market intelligence, live streaming and executive visibility across major global financial centers.

For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a financial technology company providing market intelligence, advisory services, brokerage connectivity, payments technology, registry systems and tokenization infrastructure.

Its platform includes TAP Media Terminal, TAP AI Agent, TAP Advisors, TAP Invest, TAP Strategies, TAP Pay and TAP Registry, designed to connect information, investing and ownership across traditional and emerging digital markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed acquisition and future business plans of the combined company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Legal Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or digital assets. Brokerage services are provided through third-party regulated providers. Investment advisory services are provided through ZeroDay Capital Enterprises LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Cryptocurrency and digital asset services, where applicable, are provided through licensed third-party providers.

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-to-acquire-tap-inc.-creating-a-global-financial-media-1180847