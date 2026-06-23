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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 15:41
88,68 Euro
-0,27 % -0,24
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,1489,2616:05
88,9489,1416:00
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
92 Leser
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CVS Health: Thank You! Mews at St. Mary Grand Opening - Williamstown, NJ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Last week, we proudly celebrated the Grand Opening and Building Dedication of Mews at St. Mary in Williamstown, NJ, alongside our amazing colleagues, local leaders, community organizations, development partners, and The Bishop of Camden. Mews at St. Mary is now home to 75 affordable homes for seniors, thoughtfully designed to encourage community, friendship, and support for our aging population. Developed by The Diocese of Camden and The Walters Group, Mews at St. Mary has become a safe space for residents. In addition to the senior-friendly design, this community features an on-site wellness nurse and resident-driven programming.

It was truly inspiring to celebrate this event with everyone. We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues who joined us and represented CVS Health and Aetna at the Grand Opening. We are even more proud of our dedicated group of colleagues that joined us to assemble 75 welcome baskets the day before. These baskets were a labor of love and include items from socks and toothpaste, to jar openers and laundry pods. Spending the afternoon passing out the baskets to each resident was inspiring. It reminded us of why we do this work and how small acts can make a huge impact.

A special thank you to all of our CVS and Aetna colleagues! Thank you to George Doyle for your wonderful remarks at the ceremony. Our colleagues presence and support truly made the day meaningful, and we could not do this without help from every corner of the company!

CVS Health-Aetna is proud to support developments like Mews at St. Mary, which reflect our commitment to strengthening communities and showcasing that Housing is Healthcare. Developments like this remind us of the lasting impact our work has in the neighborhoods where we live and serve. We cannot wait until the next time we get to celebrate with you again in New Jersey!

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-mews-at-st.-mary-grand-opening-williamstown-nj-1180933

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.