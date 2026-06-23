CVS Health: Thank You! Mews at St. Mary Grand Opening - Williamstown, NJ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Last week, we proudly celebrated the Grand Opening and Building Dedication of Mews at St. Mary in Williamstown, NJ, alongside our amazing colleagues, local leaders, community organizations, development partners, and The Bishop of Camden. Mews at St. Mary is now home to 75 affordable homes for seniors, thoughtfully designed to encourage community, friendship, and support for our aging population. Developed by The Diocese of Camden and The Walters Group, Mews at St. Mary has become a safe space for residents. In addition to the senior-friendly design, this community features an on-site wellness nurse and resident-driven programming.

It was truly inspiring to celebrate this event with everyone. We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues who joined us and represented CVS Health and Aetna at the Grand Opening. We are even more proud of our dedicated group of colleagues that joined us to assemble 75 welcome baskets the day before. These baskets were a labor of love and include items from socks and toothpaste, to jar openers and laundry pods. Spending the afternoon passing out the baskets to each resident was inspiring. It reminded us of why we do this work and how small acts can make a huge impact.

A special thank you to all of our CVS and Aetna colleagues! Thank you to George Doyle for your wonderful remarks at the ceremony. Our colleagues presence and support truly made the day meaningful, and we could not do this without help from every corner of the company!

CVS Health-Aetna is proud to support developments like Mews at St. Mary, which reflect our commitment to strengthening communities and showcasing that Housing is Healthcare. Developments like this remind us of the lasting impact our work has in the neighborhoods where we live and serve. We cannot wait until the next time we get to celebrate with you again in New Jersey!

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-mews-at-st.-mary-grand-opening-williamstown-nj-1180933