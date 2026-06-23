Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - American Nortel Communications Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) today announced the next phase of its corporate growth strategy, focused on expanding its technology enabled e-commerce operations into new international markets while leveraging artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and revenue generation.

Following the development of successful sales channels and operational infrastructure in India, the Company is leveraging artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and scalable e-commerce systems to pursue new growth opportunities globally. American Nortel is seeking to expand beyond its current market footprint and establish multiple revenue-generating e-commerce properties serving consumers worldwide.

"We believe we are entering an important new phase in the Company's evolution," said Bill Williams, CEO of American Nortel Communications Inc. "Our focus has been on building repeatable systems, leveraging AI to improve decision-making, and creating a framework that can be expanded into multiple markets. We believe these efforts position the Company to pursue larger opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth."

American Nortel's strategy is centered on identifying high-potential market opportunities, rapidly testing product demand, and utilizing technology-driven processes to optimize customer acquisition and operational performance. The Company expects to continue evaluating strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion opportunities that align with its long-term growth objectives.

Management believes that advances in artificial intelligence are fundamentally changing how products are sourced, marketed, and sold online. The Company is actively integrating AI technologies throughout its operations to improve decision-making, accelerate product testing, optimize advertising performance, and enhance customer engagement. The expansion strategy reflects management's long-term vision of creating a diversified portfolio of online brands capable of serving consumers across multiple international markets.

"We believe the future belongs to organizations that can rapidly adapt, leverage technology, and scale globally," added Christine Bieri, CTO of American Nortel Communications Inc. "Our objective is to build a resilient, technology-driven commerce platform capable of identifying opportunities quickly and bringing products to market efficiently across multiple regions."

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

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Source: American Nortel Communications, Inc.