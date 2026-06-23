Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Award-winning national wealth management firm Rebalance is pleased to announce that it has named Dan Mavraides as Deputy Chief Investment Officer.

"Dan Mavraides exemplifies the analytical rigor, intellectual curiosity, and disciplined judgment that are hallmarks of both a Princeton graduate and a successful long-term investor," said renowned Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel. Professor Malkiel is a Rebalance founding Investment Committee member. "Dan comes from a long line of Princeton investing luminaries, including my great friend, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle. Dan follows the same principles of patience, discipline, and low-cost investing."

Mavraides joined Rebalance in 2024, after a decade in wealth management. While at Princeton University, he majored in Economics, served as Captain on the Division 1 basketball team, and led his team to an Ivy League Championship. His athletic prowess, discipline, and leadership translate into his professional life; his deep expertise in Ivy League endowment-style investing practices, asset allocation, and financial planning all drive his stellar work with clients every day.

"I am honored and humbled by this incredible opportunity, and look forward to continuing my mission every day: to help clients find peace of mind and build lasting financial security across every stage of life," said Mavraides.

Following his Princeton graduation, Dan spent several years playing professional basketball in the top divisions of Greece and Italy. While abroad, Dan developed a passion for 3x3 half-court basketball, which is now a full-blown Olympic sport. His dedication to the sport led him to become the USA National Team Captain for 3x3 and an Olympic Ambassador for FIBA, representing the sport in Tokyo and Paris.

A native of Southern California, Dan brings over a decade of expertise in the investment world.

"At Rebalance, we strive every day to provide life-changing financial advice," said Mitch Tuchman, Rebalance Managing Director. "Dan embodies our mission. His drive, discipline, and intelligence uniquely informs his sophisticated advice to our clients and firm. We are all excited to see his continued success as Deputy Chief Investment Officer."

To learn more about Dan, please click here.

About Rebalance

The Rebalance Investment Committee features top leaders in the investment world, including Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Dr. Charley Ellis, former Chairman of the Yale Endowment Investment Committee. Joining them are Kristi Craig, Chief Investment Officer for the $1.4 billion National Geographic endowment, and Jay Vivian, who led the $100+ billion IBM fund's shift to passive investing. Together, these experts shape Rebalance's client portfolios with proven, hands-on expertise.

Rebalance, with offices in Bethesda, Md., and Palo Alto, Calif., manages over $1.9 billion for 600+ clients nationwide. Named a Top RIA Firm by Forbes and Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today in 2023 and 2026, Rebalance combines world-class investment management, tailored financial planning, and fiduciary financial advice. Featured by NPR, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others, Rebalance is committed to building financial security for individuals and their families.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301745

Source: Rebalance