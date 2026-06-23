Dutch startup Moonwatt has presented new sodium-ion storage system for use in utility-scale PV plants at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany, today. "Instead of relying on large, containerised systems, Moonwatt develops small, modular enclosures that are easier to mass-produce, install, maintain and replace," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. "Moonwatt's smaller battery storage units are distributed across the entire ground-mounted PV array. This is possible because the batteries are cooled entirely passively." The system is available in DC- and AC-coupled versions. The Monopod ...

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