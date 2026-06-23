Study of 1,500 hotel decision makers across six markets finds that full connectivity not just basic connectivity drives stronger revenue performance, less manual work and lowers operational risk

Expedia Group today released new global research showing that full connectivity is a decisive performance differentiator for hotel properties in driving revenue, maximizing operational efficiency, and delivering reliable inventory. Findings from independent hotels, franchise properties, and mid-to-large chains show that properties using a full suite of connectivity report stronger business performance, less friction, and greater confidence.

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Study of 1,500 hotel decision makers across six markets finds that full connectivity not just basic connectivity drives stronger revenue performance, less manual work and lowers operational risk.

Based on insights from 1,500 hotel decision makers across six markets, the research examines how different levels of connectivity software adoption full, basic, or no connectivity affect workload, channel performance, and perceptions of value.

"As booking channels proliferate, travel distribution is becoming increasingly complex, and hoteliers using connectivity providers and API capabilities can automate workflows, streamline operations, reduce pressure on their teams and improve profitability," said Chris Hodges, Vice President of Global Connectivity Partner Solutions, Expedia Group. "Our goal is to continue removing friction from travel distribution by developing APIs that address the most critical needs of our hotel partners and connectivity providers."

Connectivity is a profit driver for hotels

81% of fully connected properties say connectivity has improved their property's occupancy, average daily rate (ADR), or revenue per available room (RevPAR).

of fully connected properties say connectivity has improved their property's occupancy, average daily rate (ADR), or revenue per available room (RevPAR). 52% of properties relying on basic connectivity say that technology has improved their occupancy, ADR, or RevPAR.

of properties relying on basic connectivity say that technology has improved their occupancy, ADR, or RevPAR. 83% of fully connected properties believe better connectivity improves their bottom line, compared to 55% with basic connectivity and 26% of unconnected properties.

Connectivity helps hotels cut friction and save time

81% of decision makers from fully connected properties say working with a connectivity provider has reduced both friction and manual work, compared to 49% of properties using basic connectivity.

of decision makers from fully connected properties say working with a connectivity provider has reduced both friction and manual work, compared to of properties using basic connectivity. Roughly 74% of unconnected properties report doing tasks on OTAs either partially or entirely manually.

of unconnected properties report doing tasks on OTAs either partially or entirely manually. Approximately 50% of fully connected properties have tasks on OTAs fully or mostly automated.

Connectivity gives hotels more control with less risk

95% of fully connected properties feel confident that rate and availability changes are made across all channels within 15 minutes , compared to 90% of properties with basic connectivity, and 80% of unconnected properties.

of fully connected properties feel confident that rate and availability changes are made across all channels within , compared to of properties with basic connectivity, and of unconnected properties. OTA issues for unconnected properties: 14% are more likely to experience overbookings caused by mismatched availability and 9% are more likely to experience reservations not being delivered or delayed in their PMS or front office system.

Perceived barriers preventing hotels from adopting connectivity

32% of hotel decision makers say concern about losing control over pricing or inventory is the top reason they haven't adopted connectivity software.

of hotel decision makers say concern about losing control over pricing or inventory is the top reason they haven't adopted connectivity software. 27% have plans to adopt connectivity but have not done so yet, and 25% cite limited internal IT resources or technical expertise as their main barrier to software adoption.

have plans to adopt connectivity but have not done so yet, and cite limited internal IT resources or technical expertise as their main barrier to software adoption. Notably, 24% of hoteliers do not see sufficient benefit to connectivity.

Expedia Group is supporting hotels on their journey to full connectivity

Expedia Group is embarking on a three-phase journey to reduce friction in hotels day-to-day operations through Autonomous Distribution. Each category will unlock a different layer of support:

Autonomous Onboarding will enable properties to onboard and go live in minutes.

Autonomous Management will streamline day-to-day operations through software.

Autonomous Optimization will improve performance through promotional levers and expanded distribution.

For a deeper look at the full research findings and Expedia Group's API offerings for hotels, visit the Expedia Group partner blog.

Methodology

Censuswide conducted a survey from March 26 to April 7, 2026, of 1,500 hotel decision makers representing various hotel sizes in 6 markets (U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, and South Korea). Participants included individuals from properties with full, basic or no connectivity.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com

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Contacts:

Media contact: press@expedia.com