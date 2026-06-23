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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
80 Leser
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OneLayer Appoints Alexa Bleecker as VP of Growth Marketing as Demand for Private Cellular Security Accelerates

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leader in enterprise LTE/5G OT management and Zero Trust security, today announced the appointment of Alexa Bleecker as Vice President of Growth Marketing. Alexa joins as OneLayer expands its global footprint following a year of significant momentum, including doubling its customer base and tripling annual recurring revenue (ARR), with a strong pipeline supporting continued expansion.

Alexa brings more than a decade of enterprise cybersecurity marketing leadership to OneLayer, most recently serving as Vice President of Marketing at Kasada, where she led demand generation, content strategy, and pipeline programs across global markets. Prior to Kasada, she held multiple marketing leadership roles at IBM Security, building and scaling demand programs for enterprise security audiences. Alexa holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Policy and Governance from Boston College, bringing a unique combination of cybersecurity expertise and growth leadership to OneLayer's next stage of expansion.

Private cellular networks are now operational at utilities, industrial manufacturers, airports, seaports, and critical infrastructure operators across North America, Europe, and Latin America. As these networks scale, the organizations operating them face a growing challenge: managing and securing thousands of cellular-connected devices without existing visibility tools, without deep cellular expertise, and without compromising on Zero Trust security principles. OneLayer's platform addresses that gap directly, providing device-level asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust enforcement for both private LTE/5G and carrier APN environments. The company's customer momentum over the past year, including new deployments across utilities, manufacturing, and mining, reflects how quickly enterprises are recognizing the need for a dedicated solution.

"The private cellular security market and OneLayer are entering a new phase of growth and building a growth marketing function that can match that pace is central to everything we are doing," said Dave Mor, CEO, OneLayer. "Alexa's depth in enterprise cybersecurity marketing and her track record of building programs that reach the right buyers at scale make her the right hire for where OneLayer is headed."

In her new role, Alexa will lead OneLayer's growth marketing organization, overseeing demand generation, field marketing, and pipeline programs across the company's established verticals. Her mandate extends beyond those verticals: identifying new geographies, entering new industry segments, and building the go-to-market infrastructure that brings OneLayer's platform to the enterprise buyers who need it most, as the company accelerates its expansion across North America, Europe, and key international markets.

"Private cellular networks are rapidly becoming foundational infrastructure for modern enterprises, yet many organizations still lack the visibility and security controls needed to manage these environments effectively," said Alexa Bleecker, Vice President of Growth Marketing, OneLayer. "OneLayer has built a category-defining platform that addresses these challenges and is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cybersecurity and private cellular networks. I'm excited to join at such an important moment as enterprises accelerate adoption of private LTE and 5G."

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE/5G and private APN networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage and secure cellular-connected devices across both private and carrier environments, without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

Media Contact:
Mor Ben-Horin
mor.ben.horin@onelayer.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998815/OneLayer_Alexa_Bleecker.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onelayer-appoints-alexa-bleecker-as-vp-of-growth-marketing-as-demand-for-private-cellular-security-accelerates-302807533.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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