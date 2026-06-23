Parallels RAS Expands Virtual Desktop Flexibility with New Hypervisor-Agnostic Custom Provider Framework

Latest Parallels RAS release delivers expanded Nutanix, Azure, and Azure Virtual Desktop capabilities, greater infrastructure flexibility, and improved browser-based user experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a leading global provider in virtualization and end-user computing (EUC) solutions, today announced a significant update to Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server), introducing a new Custom Provider Framework that enables organizations to integrate their hypervisor or cloud platform of choice into their Parallels RAS environments. The release also expands Nutanix, Microsoft Azure, and Azure Virtual Desktop support, strengthens hybrid and multi-cloud deployment options, and enhances browser-based experiences for secure application and desktop delivery.

"Organizations today operate across increasingly diverse virtualization and cloud environments, yet many virtual desktop solutions remain limited to a narrow set of supported hypervisors," said Elena Koryakina, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Parallels. "With the introduction of the Custom Provider Framework, Parallels RAS delivers a truly flexible, hypervisor-agnostic approach that empowers customers and partners to integrate a wide range of infrastructure platforms while maintaining centralized management, automation, and secure application delivery."

The new Custom Provider Framework extends Parallels RAS's hypervisor-agnostic approach beyond application and desktop delivery into automated provisioning, VM lifecycle management, and infrastructure orchestration. This enables organizations to support hybrid, multi-cloud, edge, and private cloud deployments through a consistent management experience. The framework provides integration capabilities for a broad range of virtualization and cloud environments, including platforms such as KVM, Xen-based environments, edge deployments, and custom cloud APIs. These capabilities complement existing native integrations and extend Parallels RAS support into emerging and specialized infrastructure environments.

"Organizations are increasingly looking for digital workspace platforms that can adapt to diverse infrastructure strategies without adding operational rigidity," said Filippo Vanara, Research Manager, Worldwide Enterprise Client Computing Platforms at IDC. "As IT teams balance hybrid, on-premises, cloud, and regional infrastructure requirements alongside evolving compliance, sovereignty, and operational resiliency priorities, infrastructure flexibility is becoming an increasingly important consideration."

A hypervisor-agnostic approach to modern application and desktop delivery

At the core of the framework is a scripting language-agnostic connector model that acts as a bridge between Parallels RAS and the target infrastructure platform. Organizations and partners can create lightweight integrations using PowerShell, Python, or similar scripting languages that communicate with Parallels RAS through a standardized JSON protocol.

The framework also extends Parallels RAS provisioning capabilities to third-party platforms through template-based provisioning, automated cloning, VM lifecycle management, and extensible orchestration workflows. By reducing reliance on native hypervisor integrations, the Custom Provider Framework allows organizations to evolve their infrastructure strategy without sacrificing automation, scalability, or operational consistency. The framework helps customers integrate Parallels RAS into existing technology stacks with minimal operational overhead, accelerating time-to-value across diverse environments while enabling new deployment opportunities for managed service providers, sovereign cloud environments, regional hypervisors, and edge computing deployments.

In addition to the Custom Provider Framework, the latest version of Parallels RAS introduces expanded platform integrations, enhanced security controls, and user experience improvements designed that simplify administration and strengthen secure access to applications and desktops. New capabilities in the latest release include:

Support for Nutanix Prism Central using native template integration to improve single-console administration for multi-cluster and hybrid cloud management

Trusted Launch support for Microsoft Azure and Azure Virtual Desktop providers, including Secure Boot and virtual TPM capabilities for enhanced workload protection

Azure Availability Zone support for improved workload placement and deployment flexibility

Local file access and simultaneous multi-file transfer support for the RAS Web Client to improve browser-based productivity and Chromebook experiences

Extended Parallels Client capabilities across multiple platforms, including cross-platform Web + Credentials authentication (macOS, Linux, Android, iOS), expanded clipboard redirection with image support for macOS, and extended USB filtering support for Linux and IGEL OS clients, alongside single sign-on capabilities for IGEL OS 12.

Enhanced Gateway access control, restricting specific logon methods, API usage control, and client auto-logout capabilities for stronger security in shared and kiosk-style environments

The latest release of Parallels RAS version 21.2 is available immediately. Customers can upgrade from previous versions or explore Parallels RAS through a free trial at www.parallels.com/ras/remote-application-server/.

For a full overview of what's new in Parallels RAS 21.2, please visit www.parallels.com/products/ras/whats-new/.

About Parallels

Parallels is a leading global provider in cross-platform and virtualization solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and data on any device, anywhere.

Parallels operates two core businesses. Parallels Desktop enables individuals and organizations to run Windows applications on Mac computers, providing a seamless, native-like experience without changing devices or disrupting workflows. Parallels Workspace Solutions deliver simple, flexible, and secure virtual applications and desktops through Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation, offering a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI across hybrid and cloud environments.

Together, Parallels helps customers reduce complexity, streamline IT operations, improve security, and deliver a seamless user experience across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud and emerging application models. To learn more, visit www.parallels.com.

© 2026 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Mac and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and ChromeOS are trademarks of Google LLC. Windows, PowerShell, Microsoft Azure, and Azure Virtual Desktop are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/

Ashley Ruess

ashley.ruess@parallels.com