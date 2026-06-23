Revecore Launches ReClaim, an AI-Native Platform Built for the Complexity Modern Hospitals Face

Unified architecture and embedded network intelligence power a new generation of agentic-enabled capabilities, extending Revecore's AI investment across the revenue cycle

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Revecore, a leading provider of complex revenue cycle management solutions for hospital systems nationwide, today announced the launch of Revecore ReClaim, an AI-powered revenue recovery intelligence platform and the technology foundation behind every Revecore service. ReClaim builds on the AI-driven underpayment recovery and clinical appeals capabilities announced in April. The platform extends that investment into a unified, AI-native platform purpose-built for the claim types, payer scenarios, and post-adjudication discrepancies standard tools were never designed to handle.

ReClaim arrives as payers accelerate their use of AI and automation to review and deny claims at machine speed, fundamentally changing the recovery environment for hospitals. The share of providers reporting final denial rates above 5% nearly doubled year over year, with hospital executives especially likely to report higher denials. Yet just 2% of revenue cycle organizations report having fully or mostly integrated AI and automation across their RCM operations, leaving a widening gap between what payers are deploying and what most hospitals can respond with.

"The pace of change in payer behavior and reimbursement complexity is unlike anything our clients have faced before," said Noah Breslow, Chief Executive Officer at Revecore. "ReClaim brings together more than two decades of recovery experience with the AI and automation needed to stay ahead of that complexity, not as a replacement for expertise, but as a force multiplier behind it."

A Unified AI-Native Architecture

ReClaim's unified architecture means the same intelligence, automation, and data foundation powers every solution Revecore delivers. Human analysts and AI agents work on the same claims with consistent rules and shared context, allowing new capabilities to be deployed across service lines without fragmenting the underlying logic. The platform is informed by more than 25 years of recovery outcomes across 1,300+ hospitals and a dataset of 750+ million claims, with 15 million added every month, all embedded directly into detection logic, scoring models, and workflows.

Two new capabilities debut with the platform: ReClaim Pulse, which provides 24/7 monitoring of client performance, and ReClaim Connect, which automates connectivity to EHRs, clearinghouses, and payer portals, with seamless integration into Epic, Oracle Health (Cerner), and other major hospital systems.

Extending Revecore's AI Investment

ReClaim's launch extends Revecore's AI strategy into new areas of the revenue cycle. Some recent platform advancements include:

Touchless Billing uses direct payer integrations to electronically submit claims and receive acknowledgements in real time, eliminating manual billing steps, reducing billing lag, and accelerating reimbursement timelines.

GenAI Medical Record Summarization applies generative AI to extract and summarize key clinical evidence from lengthy medical records, enabling faster, higher-quality appeals and improving revenue recovery outcomes.

Agentic AI Workflow Automation leverages AI agents to automate multiple tasks, decisions, and follow-up activities across payer portals, client systems, and internal workflows without manual handoffs, accelerating claim resolution.

"The investments we've made in machine learning, workflow automation, and now agentic and voice-enabled AI all sit on the same platform foundation," said Scott Totman, Chief Technology Officer at Revecore. "That's what this unified architecture makes possible. We can move quickly on new capabilities while keeping every analyst, nurse, and AI agent operating from the same rules, the same data, and the same shared context."

Measurable Client Outcomes

Every AI capability within ReClaim operates under Revecore's human-in-the-loop model, with qualified experts reviewing AI-assisted outputs before any client deliverable or payer submission. The combination of platform intelligence, network learning, and expert review is already producing measurable results:

Double-digit year-over-year uplift in underpayment collections

2X+ acceleration in clinical appeal drafting

15-to-20-day reduction in average appeal cycle time versus traditional manual processes

Nearly 80% reduction in average days to bill for Revecore's VA service line

For health systems, this translates to more recovered revenue, faster turnaround on the claims that matter most, and clearer visibility into the payer behaviors driving leakage. In a reimbursement environment defined by automation and complexity, ReClaim gives clients a partner whose technology and expertise are evolving even faster than the pressure they face.

About Revecore

Revecore is the proven leader in complex revenue cycle management, trusted by over 1,300 hospitals and health systems nationwide. Purpose-built to master revenue cycle complexity, and informed by decades of operating experience, Revecore combines AI-enabled technology platforms, proprietary claims scoring models, deep clinical and reimbursement expertise, and an outcome-aligned partnership model to deliver outsized financial impact. A six-time Best in KLAS award winner for Complex Claims Services, the company has helped providers recover billions of earned revenue by resolving denials, underpayments, and complex claims at scale. For more information visit www.revecore.com.

Media Contact:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for Revecore

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: Revecore

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revecore-launches-reclaimtm-an-ai-native-platform-built-for-the-compl-1180382