San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Momentic, the quality platform for engineers and agents, today launched a major platform update that rethinks software verification for the AI era. AI coding tools have made it possible for teams of all sizes to ship more code than ever before, but how that code gets validated has not kept up. The result is bugs reaching production faster than teams can catch them, and engineering teams stuck firefighting hotfixes instead of shipping.

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Key Takeaways:

Momentic launches a major platform update that rethinks software verification for the AI era by delivering an agentic quality platform that scales coverage as AI accelerates code to production.

The platform's agents run on a shared product knowledge base and include an Explore Agent that automatically expands test coverage, a Failure Classification Agent that categorizes failures and opens PRs to heal non-bugs, and an intent-based test format readable by humans and AI.

Early beta results show the agents analyze over 70,000 test failures, open 400 pull requests, write 600 tests with a 73% merge rate, execute more than 2 billion steps, and verify over 80,000 PRs.

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About Momentic

Momentic, Inc. is the agentic quality platform for engineers and agents. Companies like Notion, Xero, Bilt, Webflow, and SPS Commerce use Momentic to prevent incidents from reaching customers as the volume of code produced scales exponentially with AI. Momentic helps organizations ship fewer bugs to production and eliminate the engineering time lost to test maintenance. The solution provides comprehensive cross-platform support for web, Android, and iOS applications.

Momentic was founded in late 2023 and is backed by Standard Capital, Y Combinator, FCVC, Transpose Platform, Dropbox Ventures, and Karman Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

For more information, visit momentic.ai.

Source: Momentic

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Source: Reportable, Inc.