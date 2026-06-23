Developed with support from EUSPA, Qualinx's OSNMA-ready QLX3Gx chip makes secure, authenticated positioning a standard feature not a premium add-on democratizing trusted GNSS for wearables, IoT and asset tracking at scale

Qualinx, the European semiconductor company redefining ultra-low-power connectivity at the connected edge, today announced the completion of full Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication) support on its QLX3Gx Series ultra-low-power GNSS receiver. Developed with the support of EUSPA, the EU Agency for the Space Programme, the integration makes the QLX3Gx the first GNSS receiver purpose-built for ultra-low-power markets to deliver hardware-native OSNMA support as a standard feature across the entire product family. The QLX3Gx chip is currently available for sampling, with mass production planned for the second half of 2026.

Until now, OSNMA-capable receivers have been the preserve of high-end, high-cost, power-intensive applications, leaving the vast majority of the GNSS market, including wearables, IoT sensors, asset trackers, UAVs and other battery-constrained devices, without access to authenticated positioning. These are precisely the markets where positioning fraud, spoofing, and signal manipulation are becoming most prevalent and most consequential. Qualinx has embedded OSNMA support directly into the QLX3Gx hardware architecture from the ground up, enabling a fully optimised design with zero trade-offs in power consumption, cost or performance.

"Authenticated positioning has for too long been out of reach for the devices that need it most," said Qualinx CEO Tom Trill. "By building OSNMA support into the QLX3Gx at the hardware level from day one, we're making trusted positioning the default not a premium option for the wearables, asset trackers and IoT devices that make up the bulk of the GNSS market. We are also grateful to EUSPA for their support throughout the development process. This is exactly the kind of collaboration that helps the European GNSS ecosystem thrive."

A Strategic Collaboration with EUSPA to Broaden Galileo's Reach.

The development of OSNMA support on the QLX3Gx has been carried out in close collaboration with EUSPA. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to disseminating Galileo's advanced security capabilities across the widest possible range of applications and markets. EUSPA identifies OSNMA as a strategic priority for improving resilience against spoofing and signal manipulation, and the QLX3Gx represents a significant step towards making that vision a reality for mass-market devices. QLX3Gx is offering a fully secure solution from design to production through the secure flow of GlobalFoundries with the addition of OSNMA this security aspect is expanded to everyday customer use.

"OSNMA represents one of Galileo's most important contributions to positioning security, and our mission is to see it adopted as widely as possible," said EUSPA SatCom Market and Innovation Manager Florent Koné. "Qualinx has demonstrated that authenticated GNSS is no longer confined to high-power applications their work opens up trusted positioning to the mass market, and that is a significant step forward for the entire ecosystem."

Unlocking Trusted Positioning for the Largest Segments of the GNSS Market.

According to the EU Space Market Report 2026, global GNSS revenues are projected to grow from €300 billion in 2024 to €580 billion by 2034 with mass-market devices accounting for the largest share of shipments and representing the greatest growth potential. Through Qualinx's Digital Radio Frequency (DRF) technology, the QLX3Gx delivers up to 10× lower power consumption than conventional GNSS solutions. By integrating OSNMA natively in hardware, the chip eliminates the processing overhead typically associated with authentication, ensuring security adds no meaningful cost to the power budget of even the most constrained device.

The benefits extend beyond security. By broadening access to authenticated positioning across IoT, wearables and asset tracking at scale, the QLX3Gx helps create a more robust, tamper-resistant positioning ecosystem, thus reducing the financial and operational consequences of spoofing across industries that have historically had no practical defence against it. The chip's reconfigurable digital RF architecture also means capabilities can be updated over time without hardware replacement, extending device lifecycles, cutting electronic waste, and lowering overall energy consumption. The result is a platform that makes connected devices not only more secure, but more sustainable.

The QLX3Gx Series is now available for sampling, with mass production planned for H2 2026. Developers and OEMs are invited to register interest in the Qualinx QLX3Gx Evaluation Kit to secure hands-on evaluation of the QLX3Gx for upcoming consumer, industrial and mobility applications. Contact info@qualinx.io to register interest and request a sample or learn more at Qualinx.io.

About Qualinx

Qualinx is a deep-tech fabless semiconductor company redefining the connected edge by making ultra-low-power connectivity accessible to every application and device. Originating from research at TU Delft, Qualinx's Digital Radio Frequency (DRF) technology enables highly efficient, reconfigurable GNSS and IoT chips designed for scalable, real-world deployment and long device lifecycles.

Headquartered in Delft, The Netherlands, Qualinx is a privately held company backed by Invest-NL, FORWARD.one, InnovationQuarter Capital and Waterman Ventures. Follow Qualinx on LinkedIn or learn more at https://qualinx.io.

About EUSPA

EUSPA provides safe and secure European satellite navigation services, advances the commercialisation of Galileo, EGNOS, and Copernicus data and services, engages in secure SATCOM (GOVSATCOM IRIS2), and operates the EU SST Front Desk. By fostering innovation in the space sector and engaging with the EU Space community, EUSPA contributes to the European green and digital transition, enhances Union safety and security, and strengthens autonomy and resilience. Learn more at https://www.euspa.europa.eu.

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