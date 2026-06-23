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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 15:24 Uhr
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Keypoint Intelligence Launches New Study on the Future of Print Management Solutions

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence has announced a new proprietary research study, IT Purchasers' View of the Changing Print Management Market, designed to provide software vendors, OEMs, and solution providers with independent insight into the changing requirements and priorities of enterprise IT buyers.

As organizations modernize their print environments, many are reevaluating how print management software fits into their overall IT strategy. Cloud deployment, security requirements, and Microsoft's growing role in print infrastructure are all influencing purchasing decisions. This study will examine how IT decision-makers are managing print today, what capabilities they value most, and what factors will shape future investments.

The research will survey IT professionals responsible for print management strategy, software selection, and budget decisions across multiple regions and industry sectors. The Education vertical-a key customer segment for print management vendors-will be a particular focus.

Among the areas the study will explore are:

  • Print management adoption, usage, and purchasing trends
  • Cloud deployment, security requirements, and the impact of Microsoft Universal Print
  • Customer satisfaction, switching intentions, and vendor preferences
  • Device fleet management, software integrations, and feature priorities
  • Education-sector requirements and emerging market opportunities

"We're seeing a lot of assumptions about where the print management market is headed," said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst, Workplace Team, Keypoint Intelligence. "The goal of this research is to replace assumptions with data. We'll be asking IT decision-makers what they're using today, what's working, what's not, and what they expect from print management solutions moving forward."

Subscribers will receive an executive summary, detailed survey findings, analyst commentary, and recommendations for product, marketing, and go-to-market teams.

For more information, contact Jamie Bsales at Jamie.Bsales@keypointintelligence.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligence-launches-new-study-on-the-future-of-print-management-solutions-302806874.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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