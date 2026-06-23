Missoula, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - GuideTime, a technology platform connecting outdoor experience providers, hospitality operators, and destinations, today announced expansion into the travel technology and hospitality sectors through new partnerships with hotels, resorts, campgrounds, RV resorts, glamping operators, and destination marketing organizations across the United States.





Imprint Hospitality Amigo Motor Lodge Salida Colorado

Over the past 90 days alone, GuideTime has onboarded its first 15 hospitality partners, marking an expansion of the company's platform beyond its consumer marketplace model to support hospitality operators, experience providers and destination management organizations. These partnerships span a diverse range of hospitality categories, including boutique hotels, luxury resorts, RV destinations, campgrounds, glamping operators, and experiential lodging properties across the United States.

"Our vision has evolved beyond helping travelers discover outdoor experiences," said Sam Jankovich, Co-Founder and CEO of GuideTime. "We are focused on building technology that helps hospitality operators connect guests with curated experiences while supporting experience providers across the outdoor hospitality sector."

New Hospitality Partnerships

Several recently launched partnerships expand GuideTime's presence across different hospitality categories.





GuideTime Ribbon Cutting with Coeur d'alene Chamber Commerce at CDA Resort

Lark Hotels, an independent lifestyle hotel collection in the United States, recently launched GuideTime across four properties, with potential for additional expansion across its portfolio.

"Today's travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful experiences that connect them with the destinations they visit," said Peter Twachtman, CEO of Lark Hotels. "GuideTime provides an innovative platform that helps our properties showcase authentic local experiences while enhancing the overall guest journey. We're excited about the potential to deepen experiential travel offerings across our portfolio and continue creating memorable stays for our guests."

CRR Hospitality, an operator of RV resorts and campgrounds launched with Savannah Lakes RV Resort and is evaluating additional opportunities across its growing portfolio.

Imprint Hospitality is launching with five destinations, expanding GuideTime's reach into new categories including zipline adventures, agritourism, wellness retreats, experiential tourism, and adventure travel.

GuideTime Platform Metrics

As hospitality adoption accelerates, GuideTime's platform footprint has reached significant scale across the outdoor recreation ecosystem.

Today, GuideTime supports:

More than 2,500 bookable experiences

More than 750 outfitter and experience partners

More than 5,000 guides and activity providers

Hospitality partners operating across 49 states

The company believes the combination of hospitality distribution and outdoor activity supply creates additional opportunities for collaboration between hospitality operators and experience providers for all participants.

Expanding Technology Infrastructure for Outdoor Experiences

GuideTime continues developing its technology platform to support hospitality and tourism operators. The platform enables hospitality partners to integrate bookable outdoor experiences into their digital channels while connecting guests with local experience providers.





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"Our long-term vision is to build the technology infrastructure that supports the outdoor experience economy," added Jankovich. "The outdoor experience economy remains highly fragmented. Hospitality operators, experience providers, guides, and destinations all need modern infrastructure that connects them together. GuideTime is building that foundation."

Expanding Beyond Hospitality Through Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs)

In addition to hospitality growth, GuideTime recently launched a dedicated platform for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), enabling destinations to showcase local experiences, support tourism operators, and provide visitors with access to bookable activities. With approximately 2,500 DMOs operating across the United States, the company is expanding its platform to support destination organizations alongside hospitality operators.

Future Expansion Plans

GuideTime is currently tracking toward more than 3,000 hospitality keys under contract in the near term, with plans to expand toward more than 50,000 hospitality keys by 2028 as existing hospitality partnerships expand across hotel collections, resorts, outdoor hospitality operators, RV resort portfolios, campgrounds, glamping destinations, and destination management organizations nationwide.

"Travelers are increasingly looking for experiences connected to the destinations they visit," said Jankovich. "GuideTime enables hospitality operators to offer curated experiences alongside accommodations and other travel services."

About GuideTime

GuideTime is a technology platform connecting hospitality operators, outdoor experience providers, guides, outfitters, and destination marketing organizations through software, distribution, AI, and payments solutions. GuideTime enables destinations and hospitality partners to deliver curated outdoor experiences while supporting operators in improving guest engagement and streamlining operations.

For more information, visit:

www.guidetimehospitality.com

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Source: ReleasePR.com