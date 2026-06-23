EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO to Bring Archax $GOVY to US Institutional Investors Unlocking Tokenized Treasuries Access Through Regulated US Infrastructure



23.06.2026 / 15:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Partnership Will Enable US Distribution of Archax's Tokenized Short-Term Treasuries Product via tZERO's SEC- and FINRA-Regulated Broker-Dealer Ecosystem NEW YORK, NY - June 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, and Archax, the UK/EU-regulated digital asset platform, today announced that Archax's $GOVY tokenized US Treasury Bill product will be available for distribution to US qualified purchasers through tZERO's SEC-registered and FINRA-member broker-dealer and custodial infrastructure for tokenized assets later this year. The collaboration will mark the first time $GOVY - which provides direct, legally enforceable entitlement to short-term treasuries with embedded on-chain settlement, custody and delivery functionality - will be available to US qualified purchasers. Distribution will be facilitated through tZERO's regulated brokerage ecosystem, providing a compliant pathway for US institutional investors to access government yield via tokenized infrastructure, subject to tZERO's due diligence and final approval. The announcement builds on the recent Archax launch of $GOVY , as well as on the strategic partnership between Archax and tZERO announced last year , which established a framework for distributing digital securities and tokenized real-world assets across both platforms in the US, UK and EU. "The US represents the largest addressable market for tokenized government securities, and working with tZERO gives $GOVY a regulated, institutional-grade route into that market," said Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax. "tZERO's infrastructure - including their SEC- and FINRA-regulated broker-dealer and digital custody capabilities - is ideally suited to distribute $GOVY to US institutional investors who want direct exposure to T-Bills without the friction of traditional settlement cycles." "$GOVY is exactly the kind of product our platform was built to support - an institutional-quality tokenized asset that delivers real yield with operational simplicity," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "By distributing $GOVY through our infrastructure, we will give US institutional investors seamless exposure to a tokenized treasuries product while demonstrating the power of cross-border collaboration between regulated venues that is at the heart of the global convergence promise of financial asset tokenization. This is the follow-the-sun model in action." The $GOVY token provides US qualified purchasers continuous exposure to short-term treasuries removing the operational complexity of managing, rolling and settling short-term treasury positions. Investors may redeem $GOVY for stablecoins or the underlying T-Bill at any time. Key Features for US Institutional Investors Dual-Regulated Infrastructure

Archax is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority; tZERO operates an SEC-registered and FINRA-member broker-dealer, SEC-regulated ATS and is a qualified custodian for digital assets.

Archax is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority; tZERO operates an SEC-registered and FINRA-member broker-dealer, SEC-regulated ATS and is a qualified custodian for digital assets. Operational Simplicity

Continuous exposure to short-term treasuries via a single token, with no manual roll management required. Subscriptions and redemptions are processed on-chain.

Continuous exposure to short-term treasuries via a single token, with no manual roll management required. Subscriptions and redemptions are processed on-chain. Institutional-Grade Custody

tZERO's digital asset broker-dealer providing US-regulated custodial capabilities.

tZERO's digital asset broker-dealer providing US-regulated custodial capabilities. 24/7 Subscriptions and Redemptions

$GOVY is issued initially on Ethereum, Hedera and Stellar, with support for other blockchains to follow. The US distribution of $GOVY will represent a significant milestone in the Archax-tZERO partnership and demonstrates how regulated venues in different jurisdictions can collaborate to expand investor access to tokenized real-world assets. Further product launches across additional currencies - including £GOVY (GBP) and €GOVY (EUR) - are planned. For more information on GOVY visit https://govy.finance/ . Media Contacts:

tZERO Group, Inc.

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About Archax Archax is a UK/EU regulated digital asset platform, targeted at professionals and institutions. Founded by experts from traditional capital markets, Archax supports all types of digital assets - from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Archax also covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody. Archax provides the global, regulated on-chain capital markets infrastructure that allows traditional financial markets participants to bridge into the digital/crypto/DeFi space. For more information, visit www.archax.com or contact media@archax.com . About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. For more information, visit www.tzero.com . View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News