EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Expands Market Reach as JingDiao's Precision Technology Transitions Into Medical and Aerospace Automation



23.06.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST

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TULSA, OK - June 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today announced a strategic expansion of its market focus, leveraging the proven high-precision manufacturing model of its JingDiao division to capture high-margin opportunities beyond the automotive sector. Following the successful deployment of JingDiao's proprietary operational intelligence in the Electric Vehicle (EV) supply chain, the Company is now scaling these capabilities to serve the surging global demand in medical instrumentation, aerospace structural components, and advanced semiconductor packaging infrastructure. The Portability of JingDiao's Operational Intelligence across Global Sectors The Company's strategic move beyond the automotive sector is driven by the demonstrated portability of JingDiao's digital management models. The same high-efficiency systems that manage complex EV production lines at the JingDiao facility have shown exceptional performance when applied to other precision-intensive industries that require zero-defect integrity. By utilizing its Smart Supply Chain Hub, JingDiao can now rapidly re-allocate its 5-axis CNC capacity and AI-driven inspection systems to fulfill orders for high-end medical device frames and aerospace components, providing the same level of auditable transparency and precision that has made it a leader in the automotive world. Capitalizing on Global Manufacturing Trends through JingDiao's Scalability As Western economies prioritize the reshoring of critical manufacturing and the building of resilient supply chains, there is a substantial global deficit in facilities capable of delivering both extreme precision and large-scale output. JingDiao is filling this void by acting as a decentralized manufacturing partner for global technology firms that require rapid prototyping and localized production of high-precision automation hardware. This diversification strategy, powered by JingDiao's engineering expertise, significantly increases the Company's Total Addressable Market (TAM), reducing exposure to any single industry's cyclicality while ensuring a consistent pipeline of high-value engineering contracts throughout 2026 and beyond. Management Commentary

"JingDiao's technological moat is fundamentally industry-agnostic," stated Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division. "While the global transition to sustainable transportation remains a core pillar of our growth, the precision and digital transparency perfected at JingDiao are universal requirements for the next generation of intelligent industry. By expanding JingDiao's footprint into the medical and aerospace automation sectors, we are unlocking new high-margin revenue streams and demonstrating the immense scalability of the Ladybug model. We are building an industrial ecosystem designed for long-term capital appreciation across multiple global growth sectors." About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence. Stay connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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