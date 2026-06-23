BULL SAS: Bull Powers the World's Three Most Energy-Efficient Supercomputers

Paris, France -23 June 2026 -Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, today announced that its systems continue to lead the Green500 ranking of the world's most energy-efficient supercomputers, occupying the top three positions for the second consecutive edition. Bull has also increased its presence in the TOP500, the list of the world's most powerful supercomputers, to 59 systems, including JUPITER, Europe's most powerful supercomputer, ranked #5.

The latest TOP500 and Green500 rankings confirm that energy efficiency is becoming a defining metric in supercomputing. As demand for AI and large-scale computing accelerates, Bull continues to help organisations combine world-class performance with industry-leading sustainability.

With 59 Bull-built systems in the TOP500, Bull continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a leading supercomputing provider. Bull is now the leading provider by number of systems in Europe, South America and India, supporting the growth of sovereign computing capabilities across these regions.

Bull sets the benchmark for sustainable supercomputing

For the fifth consecutive edition, Bull has retained the number one position in the Green500 ranking, the global listing that measures the energy efficiency of the world's most powerful supercomputers, while also securing the entire podium for the second edition in a row.

The three leading systems - Kairos (CALMIP), ROMEO (URCA) and the Levante GPU Extension (DKRZ) - demonstrate Bull's ability to help customers achieve breakthrough performance while minimising energy consumption. As AI and simulation workloads continue to grow, these rankings confirm that sustainable computing can scale without compromising capability.

This achievement builds on decades of innovation in HPC, AI and quantum architecture, software optimisation and Bull's industry-leading expertise in energy-efficient HPC technologies. It also reflects a long-standing commitment to helping organisations maximise the scientific and business value of computing resources while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Combining performance, sovereignty and sustainability

Beyond energy efficiency, Bull continues to play a central role in the development of sovereign digital infrastructure worldwide.

A total of 59 Bull-built systems is listed in the latest TOP500 ranking, reflecting growing demand for trusted supercomputing platforms capable of supporting AI innovation, scientific discovery and strategic national capabilities. Bull ranks once again first by number of systems deployed in Europe, South America and India, underscoring its leadership in regions investing in technological independence and local innovation ecosystems.

Bull's flagship exascale system, JUPITER, remains among the world's most powerful supercomputers, ranked #5 in the TOP500. As Europe's first exascale-class system, JUPITER serves as a showcase for Bull's ability to deliver extreme-scale computing while maintaining a strong focus on energy efficiency. It also forms the foundation of the JUPITER AI Factory, supporting Europe's ambitions in advanced AI and scientific research.

Bruno Lecointe, SVP, head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing at Bull, said: "Bull believes the future of HPC-AI infrastructure will be defined not only by performance, but by the ability to deliver sustainable, sovereign and economically viable computing at scale. Our results in the latest TOP500 and Green500 rankings demonstrate that these objectives can be achieved simultaneously. By securing the top three positions in the Green500 and expanding our presence to 59 systems in the TOP500, Bull demonstrates that the industry's most advanced computing platforms can also be its most energy efficient. As demand for HPC-AI and scientific computing continues to accelerate worldwide, we remain committed to helping our customers build a sovereign and sustainable digital infrastructure."

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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Press contact

Constance Arnoux - constance.arnoux@bull.com - +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35

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