Andersen Global strengthens its footprint in Southeast Asia as VDB Loi in Indonesia rebrands to Andersen in Indonesia, becoming the newest member firm to join the organization.

Andersen in Indonesia provides tax and legal advisory services to multinational companies and foreign investors operating in the Indonesian market. The firm combines decades of market experience with a practical approach focused on delivering clear, tailored guidance across complex regulatory and cross-border matters.

"Adopting the Andersen brand reflects our commitment to providing clients with high-quality, practical tax and legal advice supported by broader international collaboration," said Tommy Hendharto Oetomo, managing partner of Andersen in Indonesia. "Clients operating in Indonesia require increasingly coordinated cross-border support. Becoming a member firm strengthens our ability to deliver that service with consistency and clarity."

"Indonesia remains an important market for organizations investing and expanding throughout Southeast Asia," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "The addition of Andersen in Indonesia further strengthens our presence in the region and builds on the strong collaboration already established with Andersen in Vietnam and Andersen in Cambodia."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700