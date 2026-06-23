Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Rack Room Shoes has announced the winners of its 2026 Teacher of the Year Contest, an annual program that recognizes educators who are making a meaningful impact on students and school communities. After customer nominations and public voting, five North Carolina educators were selected to receive a $10,000 innovation grant for their schools and a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card. The 2026 Teacher of the Year winners are:

Kaitlyn Adams, CTE-FACS counseling and mental health teacher at Lee County High School in Sanford

Alysha Christian, a sixth-grade teacher at The Arts Based School in Winston-Salem

Denise Furr, a media teacher at Brooks Museums Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh

Elizabeth Roebuck, a fourth-grade teacher at Forestville Road Elementary School in Knightdale

Jeff Stocks, a fifth-grade teacher at Faith Christian Academy in Goldsboro





2026 Rack Room Shoes Teacher of the Year Winners

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More than 600 educators were nominated through the 2026 Teacher of the Year program, reflecting the profound impact teachers have on students. The record number of nominations, more than double the previous year, highlighting stories of dedication, inspiration and lasting influence from classrooms across the country.

"This program is about celebrating educators who are making a real difference every day," said Brenda Christmon, senior director of brand communications at Rack Room Shoes. "Their dedication continues to shape brighter futures, and we are proud to recognize their work through this program. We remain committed to honoring their contributions along with investing in the success of the students and communities we serve."

The grants help schools enhance learning environments and provide resources that foster student development. This year, one winning school plans to purchase new library books and playground equipment for students with disabilities. Past recipients have used their grants to introduce robotics kits, circuits, iPads and equipment for student-run news programs. By supporting the unique needs and priorities of each school, the program helps bring valuable educational opportunities to students.

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

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Source: Rack Room Shoes