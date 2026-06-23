Sideshift.us.: SideShift.ai Launches U.S. Platform as Demand for Faster Crypto Swaps Accelerates

SideShift.us opens to residents across 46 states, bringing a proven direct-to-wallet swap experience to the world's largest crypto market.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SideShift.ai, the direct-to-wallet crypto exchange with over $3B in global lifetime volume, today announced the public launch of SideShift.us, bringing its fast, non-custodial swap experience to users across 46 U.S. states.

Although the announcement marks SideShift's formal entry into the United States, the platform has already demonstrated strong early demand since quietly opening access to U.S. users in late November 2025, reflecting growing usage of SideShift.us ahead of its public launch and reinforcing demand for faster, more transparent crypto swap infrastructure in the U.S. market.

"U.S. users have historically been underserved in the crypto swap space," said Andreas Brekken, Founder of SideShift. "Platforms today rely on slow execution, opaque pricing, and limited customer support. SideShift is built around a different model; fast direct-to-wallet swaps supported by real-time operational oversight. Bringing that experience to the U.S. was a natural next step. What gave us the confidence to go public today was the data."

Designed around speed, simplicity, and execution reliability, SideShift.us enables users to swap digital assets directly from their wallets without relying on traditional exchange-style workflows. The platform combines direct-to-wallet architecture with rapid settlement, achieving a median settlement time of 44 seconds across completed swaps during its initial rollout, alongside active transaction monitoring and 24/7 live support, with median first response time of 3m 6s, designed to proactively identify and resolve issues in real time. SideShift's immediate focus lies on further expanding access for eligible U.S. users while continuing to improve operational performance and customer experience at scale.

SideShift.us expands SideShift's global footprint into one of the world's largest crypto markets following years of inbound demand from U.S.-based users. The platform is currently available to residents in 46 states in the initial rollout, excluding Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and New York.

The launch comes amid accelerating demand for non-custodial infrastructure and self-custody-focused crypto products. SideShift.us currently supports more than 300 digital assets, including BTC, ETH and SOL across multiple blockchains.

About Sideshift.ai

SideShift.ai is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that enables fast, seamless, direct-to-wallet swaps across 300+ digital assets across multiple blockchains.

Founded in 2019, SideShift.ai removes traditional exchange friction by allowing users to instantly shift between assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT and many more, through a simple, streamlined process designed for speed and accessibility. Through key integrations with leading wallets and platforms like Trezor, Bitcoin.com, and Edge Wallet, SideShift.ai has processed over $3.0 billion in transaction volume to date. For more information visit www.sideshift.ai

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