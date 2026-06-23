Voices for Customer Experience Brings Purpose-Built AI Voice to Customer Service Automation Platforms

Voices for Customer Experience Gives AI Agent Platforms Voices Their Enterprise Clients Need - Cast, Licensed and Captured for Live Support Interactions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Voices , the trusted platform for voice solutions powered by professional talent, today announced the launch of Voices for Customer Experience, a purpose-built offering for AI agent platforms that need voices designed to perform in live support interactions.

With Voices for Customer Experience, AI agent platforms receive fully consented, studio-grade voice recordings from professional talent - ready to clone and deploy across their products for enterprise clients. The final product is an AI voice that is emotionally nuanced, brand-aligned, and built to perform when conversations get difficult.

Unlike synthetic voices, Voices for Customer Experience was designed from the ground up for customer service. Voices uses its proprietary VoiceMatch algorithm, which evaluates talent across 20 variables including language, voice style, and use case experience, to identify professional voice talent matched to a platform's specific requirements - with an average hire time of under 24 hours.

Every recording session is captured in Voices' web-based Recording Studio using custom scripts that ensure the cloned voice accurately pronounces brand-specific terminology and performs naturally across use cases. The result is Branded AI Voice for Customer Experience: purpose-built for the interactions where an unnatural voice means a frustrated customer, a dropped call, and new churn risk.

For organizations developing AI voice models, Voices also offers human-sourced, fully consented customer-service voice datasets designed for AI training.

As enterprise clients raise the bar for AI voice quality, customer experience platforms are under pressure to move beyond off-the-shelf options. Whether synthetic or cloned, generic voices share the same limitation: they're trained for general use, not for the specific pronunciation patterns, tone, and interaction types an AI agent encounters daily. The result is a voice that sounds acceptable in a demo - but falls short when enterprise clients put it to work.

According to Voices' Amplified 2026 report , 79% of voice AI decision-makers say inauthentic AI voices negatively impact brand perception, and 79% say it's important that AI voices come from real, attributed voice talent. For customer experience platforms, these insights reflect a shift in vendor evaluation - voice quality is emerging as a deciding factor, and in a crowded market, it's the differentiator that technology alone can't overcome.

Full voice governance is built into Voices for Customer Experience in response to enterprise clients who are scrutinizing not just how AI voices perform, but how they're sourced and licensed. Voices manages talent consent, compensation, usage rights, exclusivity provisions, and licensing controls - including protections that ensure platforms retain access to their selected talent for the duration of the agreement. When a customer service automation platform's enterprise client deploys the voice, they inherit the same governance.

"Enterprise clients don't settle for generic AI voices anymore - and the customer experience platforms that still rely on them are feeling it in their renewal conversations," said Ruth Zive, Chief Marketing Officer, Voices. "Having spent years as a CX industry leader, I've seen this play out firsthand. The platforms winning enterprise deals aren't competing on features. They're competing on voice quality, governance, and trust. Voices for Customer Experience is built to help them win on all these fronts."

Voices' global talent network spans 185+ countries and 110+ languages, giving contact center platforms the ability to expand their AI voice catalog and serve enterprise clients across every region and support environment. To learn more, visit this page .

About Voices

Voices is the trusted platform for voice solutions powered by professional talent-from Branded AI Voice to Voice Data and Voice Over. For more than 20 years, enterprises including Microsoft, BMW, and Cisco have relied on Voices for talent, technology, and production expertise backed by exclusive brand voice licensing, documented consent, and a global talent network of 4M+ professionals across 185 countries. Learn more at voices.com .

Media Contact:

Belle Baldoza

Director, Brand and Field Marketing

pr@voices.com

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/voices-for-customer-experience-brings-purpose-built-ai-voice-to-customer-servi-1180765