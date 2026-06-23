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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Club Car Wash to Hold $1,000 Giveaways at 10-Day Charity Wash Events Across 6 States

Get $5 Washes to Support a Local Cause and a Chance to Win Big

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Club Car Wash announces two upcoming 10-Day Charity Wash Events, where participants will be able to get $5 Washes and a chance to win a $1,000 gift card. The events will be held at select locations across six states, with the first event running June 26 through July 5, and the second July 17-26.

For a limited time, the company will offer guests its best MVP Wash for $5, and each participating store will donate $1 from every wash to a local nonprofit. The first 10-Day Charity Wash will be available at select locations in Joplin, Miami, Little Rock, Grand Junction, Fort Smith, and the Oklahoma City area, with Club Car Wash partnering with nine nonprofits across the bunch.

Every wash purchase will also give visitors the chance to win a giveaway. All regions included in the events will have their own entry pools, and one winner will be chosen from each area once the offers end, each receiving a $1,000 gift card.

"We're excited to give our customers a great offer and have some fun, but we hope they see that we're more than just a car wash," said President of Club Car Wash Collin Bartels. "Our nonstop support of local and national causes is what makes us great, and we hope our guests know they're giving back to their neighbors every time they come through the wash."

Following the first 10-Day Charity Wash, the second event will run at select stores in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Colorado Springs, and the Dallas Fort Worth area. The same offers will be available, and Club Car Wash will partner with additional charities in each area to support local initiatives.

Of the nonprofits the company will be partnering with during the events, all are organizations Club Car Wash has donated to in the past. Some familiar names include United Way, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We've never done this type of event before," said Collin Bartels. "A lot of our members have seen the impact of these nonprofits on their local communities, and we want to continue building those meaningful relationships with other customers."

This offer will only be valid for a limited time at select locations and is not available online. Restrictions may apply.

For more event details, visit https://clubcarwash.com/10day-5wash

Contact Information

Media
media@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-to-hold-1-000-giveaways-at-10-day-charity-wash-events-ac-1180942

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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