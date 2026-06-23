World's largest independent health agency also receives seven campaign honors

Klick Health made history at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last night by earning the titles of "Healthcare Agency of the Year" and "Healthcare Network of the Year."

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Klick Health makes history at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by earning the titles of "Healthcare Agency of the Year" and "Healthcare Network of the Year."

"We're so honored to be recognized for our work," said Klick Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. "Awards like these are only possible when an entire agency is committed to creating a body of work that changes lives; delivers real-world results; and meets the highest standards of strategic, medical, and creative excellence. Just another proof point that 'There's Something Different Here.'"

Agency CEO Lori Grant said, "We are extremely proud to be named Cannes Lions' 2026 'Healthcare Agency of the Year' and 'Healthcare Network of the Year.' These honors reflect so many talented Klicksters from around the world and the trust our clients place in us every day. We're privileged to partner with organizations that push us to think bigger and create meaningful impact."

Klick also won a Health Wellness Lion for 'Infinite Saree,' which transforms India's most iconic symbol of womanhood into a collective demand for justice. Created for women's safety and gender equality nonprofit Red Dot Foundation, the campaign draws attention to the Marital Rape Exception in India's Penal Code, which leaves millions of married women without legal protection from sexual violence. Stretching four kilometers, the 'Infinite Saree' the world's longest is also a living petition, embroidered with signatures calling for the law's removal. Produced in collaboration with INVNT, MediaMedic, TA2, and LightFarm; the campaign continues to mobilize public support for ending this legal exception.

Klick's Latest Cannes Results:

Healthcare Agency of the Year

Healthcare Network of the Year

HEALTH WELLNESS

SILVER Infinite Saree Red Dot Foundation: Health Wellness Non-profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising Industry Craft: Art Direction

SHORTLIST Infinite Saree Red Dot Foundation: Health Wellness Non-profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising PR

SHORTLIST 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Health Wellness Non-Profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising Direct

SHORTLIST Crash Patch The Snow League: Health Wellness Corporate Image Communication Healthcare Product Innovation

SHORTLIST Peak Exposure (Caroline Gleich) Melanoma Fund UK: Health Wellness Non-profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising Industry Craft Photography

AUDIO RADIO

SHORTLIST 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Audio Radio Use of Audio Radio as a Medium

PHARMA

SHORTLIST Chamuyo (Dinosaur) MSD Pharma: Unbranded Product or Service Promotion Use of Humor

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as technology and analytics consulting among its specialized offerings. Klick's client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by nearly 250 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative.

One of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet, Klick was named Cannes Lions' 2026 Healthcare Agency and Healthcare Network of the Year, Campaign's inaugural Global Healthcare and Pharma Agency of the Year, Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year for the last four years, as well as 2025 London International Awards Global (and Regional) Independent Health Pharma Agency of the Year. Last year, the company made history by becoming the first health agency to ever be ranked an 'Agency of the Year' by both The One Show and New York Festivals Advertising Awards. Klick has also been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Saratoga Springs, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Klick Ventures. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com

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