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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE): CNTE Launches STAR X Liquid-Cooled DC/AC Integrated Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE) is launching its latest utility-scale energy storage innovation - the STAR X Liquid-Cooled DC/AC Integrated Energy Storage System - at The smarter E Europe / Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany (June 23-25). At Booth C2.420, CNTE is showcasing how STAR X redefines large-scale energy storage through highly integrated architecture, intelligent operation, flexible deployment, and enhanced safety performance.

Designed for utility-scale and advanced commercial applications, STAR X delivers up to 2800kW / 5644kWh in a highly integrated architecture that combines the battery system and liquid-cooled grid-forming PCS within a single cabinet. With fully internal DC cabling and factory pre-installation and pre-commissioning, the system significantly improves safety while accelerating project deployment.

Powered by CATL's third-generation 530Ah large-capacity battery cells, STAR X achieves over 10,000 cycles (@70% SOH) and is among the industry's first integrated liquid-cooled ESS solutions equipped with 530Ah battery packs. The system also adopts CNTE's cluster-level intelligent control technology, enabling independent cluster management and fault isolation to maintain over 99% system availability. By eliminating cluster imbalance and circulation loss, STAR X improves full lifecycle discharge capacity by 6% while extending system lifespan by 5%.

To support diverse project scenarios, STAR X offers flexible configurations ranging from 1MW/2MWh to 2.8MW/5.6MWh, with selectable 0.5P high-power mode or 0.25P four-hour duration mode. Its transport-friendly design keeps total system weight within 45 tons, meeting international land and sea transportation requirements.

The system further simplifies operation and maintenance through one-click startup and shutdown, APP-based commissioning, OTA remote upgrades, AI-powered fault diagnosis, intelligent lifespan prediction, and automatic SOC calibration, greatly reducing onsite maintenance complexity.

For safety, STAR X incorporates a comprehensive multi-level protection architecture covering cell, module, cluster, and container levels, alongside 24/7 online insulation monitoring for enhanced operational reliability.

Designed for applications including peak shaving, renewable energy integration, frequency regulation, microgrids, and grid-forming support, STAR X demonstrates CNTE's continued commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through advanced energy storage technologies.

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition. Learn more: CNTE Official Website

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-launches-star-x-liquid-cooled-dcac-integrated-energy-storage-system-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302804192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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