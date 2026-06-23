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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE): CNTE Unveils New STAR H-MAX Liquid-Cooled C&I ESS at Intersolar Europe 2026

Visitors can explore the new solution at CNTE's booth C2.450 during the exhibition from June 23-25 in Munich.

Designed for evolving commercial and industrial energy demands, the STAR H-MAX integrates 220kW / 440kWh capacity into a compact outdoor all-in-one architecture, helping customers achieve peak-valley arbitrage, backup power support, and grid-interactive energy management.

Built with CATL LFP 530Ah battery cells, the system delivers over 10,000 cycles of lifespan while supporting both 0.5P and 0.25P dual configurations, allowing users to flexibly balance between high-power output and long-duration energy supply across different operating scenarios.

The STAR H-MAX adopts a transformer-free design with direct load integration for C&I applications, significantly reducing installation complexity, deployment costs, and footprint requirements. Each unit occupies only 2.03m² while supporting parallel expansion up to 4.4MWh, making it suitable for factories, industrial parks, and distributed energy projects.

To ensure stable operation in diverse environments, the system integrates AI smart temperature control technology, supporting operating temperatures from -25°C to 55°C while maintaining precise thermal management with cell temperature differences within 3°C. The product also operates at just 65dB, enabling deployment in noise-sensitive environments.

For energy resilience and advanced grid services, STAR H-MAX supports seamless grid/off-grid switching through STS technology and delivers fast frequency regulation response times below 250ms at system level, supporting applications including aFRR, mFRR, and FCR.

The product has obtained multiple international certifications, including IEC 62619, IEC 63056, IEC 60730-1, IEC 62477-1, IEC 61000-6-2&4, and UN38.3, and is certified for grid connection in 45 countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition.

Learn more: CNTE Official Website

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-unveils-new-star-h-max-liquid-cooled-ci-ess-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302804306.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.