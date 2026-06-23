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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
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LA Kings' Black, Silver & Bold Program Concludes 2025 -26 Season, Expanding Access and Driving Measurable Impact in Youth Hockey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, AEG's LA Kings concluded the 2025-26 season of Black, Silver & Bold, a year-long initiative focused on expanding access, advancing development, and fostering inclusion in youth hockey across Los Angeles.

Led by LA Kings Inclusion Specialist Blake Bolden, the program, which is offered at no cost to participants, delivered a comprehensive experience for 68 youth participants combining on-ice training with mentorship and leadership development opportunities. Designed to support underrepresented elite players, Black Silver & Bold continues to build a more inclusive pipeline for the next generation of hockey talent.

The program, now in its third year, achieved significant growth and measurable impact. Participation increased from 55 athletes in 2024-25 to 68 in 2025-26. Notably, representation among girls rose from 13 to 40 athletes, an increase of more than 200%, underscoring the program's continued commitment to broadening access and opportunity across the sport.

Throughout the season, participants took part in immersive experiences, including:

  • On-ice training sessions led by Kings coaches and hockey professionals

  • Behind-the-scenes access to LA Kings games and facilities

  • Postgame meet-and-greet opportunities with NHL players and industry leaders

  • Community service initiatives including food and toy drives that reinforced the program's emphasis on leadership and giving back

By removing financial barriers and creating direct access to elite training, mentorship, and career pathways, Black, Silver & Bold continues to deliver tangible outcomes both on and off the ice.

As the program concludes its 2025-26 season, the LA Kings remain committed to scaling its impact, ensuring that access, representation and opportunity in hockey continue to expand across Los Angeles communities.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-kings-black-silver-and-bold-program-concludes-2025-26-season-expanding-access-and-driving-1180964

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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