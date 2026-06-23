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Dow Jones News
23.06.2026 16:39 Uhr
182 Leser
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M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
23-Jun-2026 / 15:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

(the "Company") 

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

Monthly Performance Factsheet 

The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 May 2026, is now available on the 
Company's website at: 
 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary 

23 June 2026 

- ENDS - 

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 433074 
EQS News ID:  2352222 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352222&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.