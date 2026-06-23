M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet 23-Jun-2026 / 15:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Monthly Performance Factsheet The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 May 2026, is now available on the Company's website at: https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary 23 June 2026 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 433074 EQS News ID: 2352222 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)