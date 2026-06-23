HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - KEY HIGHLIGHTS- Revenue held steady at HK$1,569.5 million- Profit attributable to equity shareholders increased to HK$301.6 million- Recommended final dividend of HK4.75 cents per share- Strong demand for chronic disease medicines underpinned core performance amid normalised seasonal respiratory demand.- Expanded specialty medicines portfolio through 46 in-licensing agreements; secured 23 new product approvals and expanded R&D pipeline to 241 products- Steady progress on the smart pharmaceutical manufacturing project at Tai Po InnoParkJacobson Pharma Corporation Limited ("Jacobson Pharma" or the "Company" Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaged in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of essential medicines and specialty drugs, today announced the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2026 ("FY2026" or the "Reporting Year").Despite the normalisation of seasonal healthcare demand following the prolonged influenza season in the prior year, Jacobson Pharma delivered resilient results in FY2026 with revenue remaining broadly stable at HK$1,569.5 million (FY2025: HK$1,576.9 million). Meanwhile, profit attributable to equity shareholders increased to HK$301.6 million from HK$300.8 million, primarily due to improved operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and the growing contribution from specialty medicines, newly in-licensed products, and new product launches.The Group maintained a healthy financial position and stable operating cash flow generation during the Reporting Year, providing the flexibility to pursue strategic investments while supporting sustainable long-term growth.The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of HK4.75 cents per share (FY2025: HK5.50 cents per share). Including the interim dividend of HK4.25 cents per share already paid, the total dividend for FY2026 would be HK9.00 cents per share.Strengthening Growth Drivers through Portfolio ExpansionThe Group's generic drugs business remained resilient during the Reporting Year, supported by continued growth in chronic disease therapies, while demand for seasonal cold and flu medicines moderated following the exceptionally prolonged influenza season in the prior year. Benefiting from structural healthcare trends, including Hong Kong's ageing population, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the increasing emphasis on preventive and primary healthcare, the Group recorded solid growth across its core therapeutic categories, led by cardiovascular, central nervous system, and oncology-related therapies.To drive future expansion, the Group continued to strengthen its product portfolio through targeted research and development efforts and strategic in-licensing initiatives. During the Reporting Year, it secured regulatory approvals for 23 new products and expanded its R&D pipeline to 241 products spanning a diverse and yet market-driven range of therapeutic areas.The Group further diversified and enhanced its specialty medicines portfolio via a proactive in-licensing strategy. It secured exclusive rights to 46 specialty medicines, biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies across multiple high-potential fields, including oncology, haematology, immunology, cardiology, and neurology. These initiatives significantly bolster the Group's product pipeline for sustainable, long-term growth.Translating Innovation into Patient AccessThe Group is committed to making meaningful strides in translating pharmaceutical innovation into tangible clinical impact.A case in point is the Group's continued effort to support patient access to Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yikaida), a CAR-T cell therapy, in Hong Kong and Macau through its specialised Advanced Therapeutic Products logistics and patient care support platform. Patients in both markets have already received the therapy, underscoring the Group's role in facilitating access to advanced cancer treatments in the region.Investing in Manufacturing Excellence and Digital TransformationThe Group maintained steady progress to advance its smart pharmaceutical manufacturing project at Tai Po InnoPark under the Hong Kong Government's New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme. During the Reporting Year, the Group finalised the appointment of the main contractor for the specialised infrastructure and design-and-build works, marking a significant milestone in the development of its advanced manufacturing facility.Upon completion, the facility will substantially enhance the Group's production capacity, technological capabilities, and operational efficiency, further strengthening its long-term manufacturing platform and supporting future growth.Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, said: 'FY2026 witnessed the resilience of our business model and the strength of our strategic foundations. Despite normalised seasonal healthcare demand, the Group delivered improved profitability while continuing to invest in key growth drivers.The expansion of our specialty medicines portfolio, good progress on advanced therapeutics initiatives, and the development of our smart manufacturing facility have further strengthened our foundations for sustainable growth.Looking ahead, favourable demographic trends, healthcare reforms, and rising demand for chronic disease management and specialty medicines continue to present attractive opportunities. With a robust pipeline, diversified specialty portfolio, focused investment in advanced manufacturing, and a dedicated team, we remain well-positioned to capture opportunities and deliver long-term value to stakeholders.'About Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2633)Jacobson Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical company in Hong Kong vertically integrated and engaged in the research, development, production, sale, and distribution of essential medicines and specialty drugs. As a major provider of generic drugs in Hong Kong, the Group has one of the most extensive sales and distribution coverage for both the private and public sectors in Hong Kong, with an expanding reach into strategically selected Asian markets.The Group is committed to strategically enhancing its portfolio through research and development, manufacturing excellence, and the introduction of high-value specialty products. With its headquarters in Hong Kong and operating subsidiaries across the region, the Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted healthcare partner dedicated to improving patient access to quality medicines and innovative therapies. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group's website: http://www.jacobsonpharma.comFor media inquiries, please contact:Strategic Financial Relations LimitedVicky Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4834 Email: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hkRachel Ko Tel: (852) 2114 2370 Email: rachel.ko@sprg.com.hkSource: Jacobson Pharma Corporation LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.