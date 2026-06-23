NX Development Corp. Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Gleolan Commercial Control With Record-Breaking Sales

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / NX Development Corp. recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Gleolan's return to our commercial control and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their continued support.

We are proud to report that Gleolan has achieved record-breaking unit sales along with significant growth in our customer base over the past year, both of which are a testament to the clinical value of Gleolan and the trust our customers place in NX Development Corp. We look forward to continuing to exceed expectations while providing our customers with the highest level of service, respect and support that they've come to expect from us.

Dr. Salvatore DeSena, CEO of NX Development Corp., stated, "On behalf of the entire NXDC team, I am truly honored by the continued and growing support of Gleolan by our customers and their patients. It gives us tremendous satisfaction to know that Gleolan continues to provide clinical value to our neurosurgical colleagues as they treat their patients affected by this terrible disease."

While we have brought sales to the next level, there remain unresolved financial obligations due to us from our former Gleolan commercialization partner in the US. While we are pursuing a resolution, NXDC looks forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to our customers.

Our customers can always contact us directly at customerservice@nxdevcorp.com or 1-833-GLEOLAN (1-833-453-6526) for any questions regarding Gleolan.

Gleolan is an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. It has gained clinical recognition for its use in this regard.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Do not use Gleolan in patients with hypersensitivity to aminolevulinic acid (ALA) or porphyrins acute or chronic types of porphyria.

Please see Full Prescribing Information & Important Safety Information.

About NX Development Corp.:

NX Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of photonamic GmbH & Co. KG, a member of the SBI Holdings Inc. Group (Tokyo, Japan), is dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care through innovative solutions and groundbreaking developments in fluorescence-guided surgery.

For media inquiries, please contact mediamarketing@nxdevcorp.com.

SOURCE: NX Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nx-development-corp.-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-of-gleolanr-comm-1180736