Catalyst Seeks Emerging Leaders for 2026 Strategic Summit Experience

Apply or nominate a YP for a sponsored seat at Strategic Summit

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Catalyst is seeking emerging credit union leaders for its 2026 Young Professional (YP) Crasher program at the Catalyst Strategic Summit taking place September 22-24, 2026. The program connects participants with the ideas, leaders and conversations shaping the future of the industry.

Each year, the YP Crasher program brings together a select group of professionals to participate in Catalyst's flagship event, taking place this fall at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa near Austin, Texas. Selected Crashers receive complimentary Summit registration, hotel accommodations and access to exclusive networking opportunities.

More than a sponsored trip, the Crasher experience is designed to accelerate growth. Participants join strategic discussions, connect with credit union executives and engage with ideas leading the industry forward.

Programs like this matter because they create space for new voices at the table. Each year, Crashers arrive ready to learn and contribute, leaving with stronger connections and a clearer path forward.

Past Crashers consistently point to the relationships and practical insights gained during the Summit as the most valuable part of the experience.

A 2025 YP participant shared, "Overall, the Catalyst Summit reinforced the value of staying member-focused, building connections and continuing to live out the credit union mission every day."

Applications are open to credit union and CUSO employees under the age of 40. Candidates may self-nominate with manager approval or be nominated by a colleague or executive sponsor. The application includes a short set of questions focused on professional goals and leadership perspective.

Applications are due July 31, and winners will be announced August 7.

To apply or nominate a Crasher, visit?catalystcorp.org/summit.

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About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

Media Contacts

Courtney Wilson

Catalyst

news@catalystcorp.org

SOURCE: Catalyst

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/catalyst-seeks-emerging-leaders-for-2026-strategic-summit-experience-1180737