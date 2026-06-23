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WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 14:45
7,235 Euro
-0,34 % -0,025
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S&P SmallCap 600
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DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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7,2107,24517:30
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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 17:06 Uhr
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DXC Technology Company: DXC Collects $213,560,494.98 in Landmark IP Theft Case From TCS

DXC Collects $213,560,494.98 in Landmark IP Theft Case From TCS

PR Newswire

ASHBURN, Va., June 23, 2026

Supreme Court declines to disturb ruling that TCS willfully misappropriated DXC's trade secrets, reinforcing the importance of protecting IP and customer trust

ASHBURN, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced it has collected $213,560,494.98. from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in a landmark trade secrets case involving DXC subsidiary Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

The Supreme Court declined to disturb the lower courts' rulings, including a $168 million damages award in favor of DXC, which, with the accumulation of interest, resulted in DXC collecting $213,560,494.98.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit previously upheld findings that TCS willfully and maliciously misappropriated CSC trade secrets, finding ample evidence in the record that TCS's conduct was intentional and in conscious disregard of CSC's rights.

This outcome reflects DXC's commitment to enforcing its intellectual property rights and underscores the importance of fair competition, the rule of law, and the right to protect innovation. Protecting intellectual property is critical to safeguarding customer solutions and ensuring continued investment in technologies that drive business outcomes.

"Trust is the foundation of every business relationship," said Raul Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXC. "In an era of AI innovation, trust is even more critical, so it's very disappointing to see a global company such as TCS get caught willfully misappropriating a U.S. company's trade secrets. We are also grateful for the U.S. legal system for upholding the rights of technology innovators."

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations. DXC helps clients harness AI to drive outcomes during an era of exponential change. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC operates, modernizes, and secures mission-critical systems that power the world's most important organizations. Learn more at dxc.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, DXC Technology, Email: ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-collects-213-560-494-98-in-landmark-ip-theft-case-from-tcs-302807925.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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