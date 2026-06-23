Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 17:18 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organizing Committee of Global Digital Trade Expo: 5th Global Digital Trade Expo Roadshow Held in Budapest

Global technology companies, innovators and trade leaders to gather in Hangzhou this September for GDTE 2026

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Budapest roadshow for the 5th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) took place on June 18, bringing together leaders in China and Hungary to explore new opportunities in digital trade. The event previewed key highlights of the upcoming expo, featured new partnership agreements between exhibitors and strategic partners, and included the unveiling of the Hungary Overseas Service Station of the National Artificial Intelligence Application Pilot Base for Embodied Intelligence.

In his remarks, Jin Chengtao, Vice Mayor of Hangzhou, noted that trade between Hangzhou and Hungary reached US$817 million in 2025, up 71.7% year over year. Air cargo volume between Hangzhou and Hungary totaled 23,400 tons, nearly 26% of Hangzhou's Europe-bound air freight traffic. He invited businesses worldwide to participate in this year's GDTE.

Gabor Peter Artner, Deputy CEO of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, said the digital economy has become a key driver of international competitiveness. He reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to strengthening digital trade ties with China and expressed confidence that GDTE would help Hungarian companies accelerate digital transformation and expand globally.

Wang Yongfang, Director General of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, outlined key highlights of this year's expo. As China's only national-level exhibition dedicated exclusively to digital trade, GDTE has run for four consecutive editions, drawing over 150 countries and regions and more than 5,000 enterprises. Innovations including next-generation robotics systems, brain-computer interface-powered robotic hands, camera drones and AI-powered smart glasses made their debuts here, demonstrating how AI empowers industries and enters everyday life.

The 5th GDTE will take place in late September at Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center. Highlights include participation from more than 100 emerging technology companies, a dedicated Token-themed exhibition zone, a Cyber Trend Toy Street, and Unitree Robotics' flagship experience store featuring the company's first rideable transforming mecha. The event will also release the Hangzhou-BRICS Economic and Trade Cooperation Development Report and launch an international open-data community in Hangzhou. The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) will participate in the Forum on the Rule of Law in Global Digital Trade, where the Hangzhou Initiative on Guiding Principles for Cross-border E-Commerce Platform Rules will be unveiled.

For more information about the 5th Global Digital Trade Expo, please visit www.gdte.org.cn/En/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999047/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5th-global-digital-trade-expo-roadshow-held-in-budapest-302807940.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.