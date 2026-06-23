Organizing Committee of Global Digital Trade Expo: 5th Global Digital Trade Expo Roadshow Held in Budapest

Global technology companies, innovators and trade leaders to gather in Hangzhou this September for GDTE 2026

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Budapest roadshow for the 5th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) took place on June 18, bringing together leaders in China and Hungary to explore new opportunities in digital trade. The event previewed key highlights of the upcoming expo, featured new partnership agreements between exhibitors and strategic partners, and included the unveiling of the Hungary Overseas Service Station of the National Artificial Intelligence Application Pilot Base for Embodied Intelligence.

In his remarks, Jin Chengtao, Vice Mayor of Hangzhou, noted that trade between Hangzhou and Hungary reached US$817 million in 2025, up 71.7% year over year. Air cargo volume between Hangzhou and Hungary totaled 23,400 tons, nearly 26% of Hangzhou's Europe-bound air freight traffic. He invited businesses worldwide to participate in this year's GDTE.

Gabor Peter Artner, Deputy CEO of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, said the digital economy has become a key driver of international competitiveness. He reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to strengthening digital trade ties with China and expressed confidence that GDTE would help Hungarian companies accelerate digital transformation and expand globally.

Wang Yongfang, Director General of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, outlined key highlights of this year's expo. As China's only national-level exhibition dedicated exclusively to digital trade, GDTE has run for four consecutive editions, drawing over 150 countries and regions and more than 5,000 enterprises. Innovations including next-generation robotics systems, brain-computer interface-powered robotic hands, camera drones and AI-powered smart glasses made their debuts here, demonstrating how AI empowers industries and enters everyday life.

The 5th GDTE will take place in late September at Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center. Highlights include participation from more than 100 emerging technology companies, a dedicated Token-themed exhibition zone, a Cyber Trend Toy Street, and Unitree Robotics' flagship experience store featuring the company's first rideable transforming mecha. The event will also release the Hangzhou-BRICS Economic and Trade Cooperation Development Report and launch an international open-data community in Hangzhou. The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) will participate in the Forum on the Rule of Law in Global Digital Trade, where the Hangzhou Initiative on Guiding Principles for Cross-border E-Commerce Platform Rules will be unveiled.

For more information about the 5th Global Digital Trade Expo, please visit www.gdte.org.cn/En/

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