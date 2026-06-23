EssilorLuxottica and Meta expand the accessibility

of wearables category with new collection

Building on their market-leading portfolio of AI glasses, the two companies aim

to introduce more consumers to smart eyewear innovation

Paris, France and Menlo Park, CA (23 June 2026) - EssilorLuxottica and Meta announced the launch of Meta Glasses, a new collection of AI glasses aimed at opening up the smart eyewear category to broader audiences, including consumers looking for more attainable innovation.

The two companies have established the AI glasses category from the ground up with the deepest lineup of products ranging from Ray-Ban Meta, the #1 selling AI glasses in the world, to Oakley Meta, ushering in a new era of Athletic Intelligence, to Meta Ray-Ban Display, the first of its kind with an in-lens display. Earlier this year, the introduction of Ray-Ban Meta Optics rounded out the offering with styles optimized for prescriptions and all-day comfort.

While millions of consumers are wearing AI glasses from the portfolio today, EssilorLuxottica and Meta aim to inspire broader adoption around the world with a new Meta and EssilorLuxottica branded collection starting at $299.

- We're incredibly proud of our first-to-market innovation in the smart eyewear space and our ability to deliver consumers around the world richer, more connected experiences. While our iconic brands continue to be a leading driver of adoption in the market, we see an opportunity to drive access to broader audiences through this company-branded collection. More price-sensitive consumers will have an opportunity to experience the power that wearables bring into their everyday lives," said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

"Our partnership with EssilorLuxottica is about putting powerful AI into frames people actually want to wear. I believe glasses are going to be a main way people access personal superintelligence - and with Meta Glasses, we're going to make that accessible to a lot more people," said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Meta.

The new collection will include 3 Rx-able styles (rectangle, square and oval shapes) with multiple lens choices including clear, sun and Transitions lenses. Meta Glasses are available starting today on Meta.com in the US, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and other European countries and at leading optical retailers, including LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut in the US. Additional markets and retailers will be added later in the year.