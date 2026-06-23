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WKN: A2ACKK | ISIN: NL0011585146 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FE
Xetra
23.06.26 | 17:35
302,50 Euro
-1,19 % -3,65
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EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
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FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
79 Leser
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Ferrari N.V.: Ferrari Announces A Change In The Leadership Of Its Marketing & Commercial Department

Maranello, 23 June 2026 - Ferrari N.V. announces the appointment of Massimiliano Di Silvestre as Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, effective 1 July 2026. In his new role, Di Silvestre will join Ferrari's Leadership Team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre will succeed Enrico Galliera, who, after more than sixteen years at Ferrari, has decided to embark on a new chapter in his professional journey - a decision shared with the Company some time ago.

"I would like to thank Enrico for the extraordinary contribution he has made to Ferrari throughout his long career. With passion and expertise, he has played a significant role in the Company's growth and in strengthening the Ferrari brand worldwide. He has the gratitude of the entire Ferrari team and my personal best wishes for the future," said Benedetto Vigna.

Ferrari welcomes Massimiliano Di Silvestre, who brings with him extensive international experience gained over more than twenty years of leadership in the premium and luxury automotive sector.

"I am pleased to welcome Massimiliano to Ferrari. His international experience and leadership will be an important asset as we guide the Company into its next phase of growth," added Benedetto Vigna.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre previously served as President and CEO of BMW Group Italy, one of the group's most important markets globally. Throughout his career, he has developed significant expertise in managing complex organizations, driving commercial development, and leading business transformation across various international markets.

For further information:
Corporate Media & PR
Email: media@ferrari.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.