Restaurant365 Names Kate Hastings Chief Customer Officer as It Expands Investment in Customer Success

Customer success leader joins executive team to help restaurant operators accelerate value realization, adoption, and business outcomes.

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading restaurant management platform, today announced the appointment of Kate Hastings as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Hastings will lead all post-sale customer functions, including customer success, support, onboarding, implementation, and professional services, with a focus on helping restaurant operators maximize the value of their Restaurant365 investment and achieve measurable business outcomes.

As restaurant operators face increasing complexity across labor, food costs, and profitability management, Restaurant365 continues to invest in the people, processes, and expertise required to help customers accelerate adoption, improve performance, and drive stronger results.

Restaurant365's recent State of the Restaurant Industry Mid-Year Survey found that nearly 80% of operators expect food costs to continue increasing through the remainder of 2026, underscoring the ongoing pressure restaurants face to protect margins and operate more efficiently. As operators navigate rising costs and increasing operational complexity, Restaurant365 is expanding its investment in customer success to help customers realize value faster, make better decisions, and drive stronger business outcomes.

"Restaurants are operating in an increasingly complex environment, and the operators who succeed are the ones who can turn insight into action," said Kate Hastings, Chief Customer Officer at Restaurant365. "My focus is helping every customer get measurable value from Restaurant365 and achieve the outcomes that matter most to their business."

Hastings brings more than 15 years of experience leading customer experience, customer success, and operational transformation initiatives at high-growth technology and consulting organizations.

Most recently, she served as Chief Customer Officer at Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), where she led the company's customer organization and owned the full post-sale customer lifecycle. Previously, she held leadership roles at LinkedIn, Gartner, and McKinsey & Company, and most recently served as a Technology Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), advising high-growth technology companies on customer experience and go-to-market strategy.

Her experience scaling customer organizations around complex software, data, and analytics platforms closely aligns with Restaurant365's commitment to helping restaurant operators power profitability.

Later this year, Hastings will join Restaurant365 executives, customers, and industry leaders at Transform 2026, the company's annual customer conference taking place November 1-3 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event will focus on helping operators improve profitability, navigate AI adoption, and learn from peers who are successfully using technology to drive business outcomes.

"Restaurant operators don't need another dashboard. They need a partner who helps them act on what it's telling them," said Eric Cox, Chief Operating Officer at Restaurant365. "Kate's leadership will help ensure our customers turn insight into action and action into results."

As Restaurant365 continues to expand its platform capabilities, customer success organization, and AI-driven innovations, Hastings will help ensure customers maximize value at every stage of their journey-from implementation and adoption to optimization and long-term business impact.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the platform that unifies restaurant accounting, inventory, workforce management, payroll, and operations into a single system of action. Powered by R365 AI - the intelligence engine built for the back office - Restaurant365 helps operators control food and labor costs, accelerate financial close, reduce manual work, and make faster, more profitable decisions. Its connected ecosystem includes integrations with hundreds of leading POS systems, vendors, and banks, delivering unmatched visibility across the business. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

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SOURCE Restaurant365